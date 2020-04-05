Alaska, Saudi Arabia and world oil prices

Many people are wondering how the oil market is going to play out now that the COVID-19 pandemic is upon us and causing a large reduction in oil use. Clearly, the demand drop-off and a potential production surge by Saudi Arabia will keep oil prices low for a while. However, there are wrinkles in that simplistic analysis.
First, the severity of the pandemic-induced recession may have already or soon will reduce world demand 10% to 30%, in which case storage will soon overflow and trades of barrels could decline into the teens per barrel. Second, there will surely be a rebound back to some normalcy; it is just not easy to know when that will happen and if multiple cycles will ensue.
Third, before anyone accuses the Saudis of anything, it is also possible that the markets are affecting Saudi Arabia more than Saudi Arabia is affecting the markets. Some suggest the Kingdom wants to bankrupt shale-oil producers. Such a strategy would not work because the oil under the ground is still there. If a small producer does go bankrupt, they will sell their assets to a financially healthier producer or a startup, either of which will in turn — in a few months or years — produce those assets.
Fourth and more importantly, there is the rest of OPEC+, including Russia and for that matter the United States. For example, in the late 1980s and 1990s, Saudi Arabia would flood the market with oil, reduce oil prices and then obtain an OPEC-wide production cut agreement. With production cuts in hand, Saudi Arabia would cut its output, as would the other members, and oil prices would swing up only to see cheating on the agreements after about six months. Then the whole cycle would restart again.
In today’s OPEC world, Saudi Arabia may have hopes of getting a more forceful Russia, and now maybe even the United States, to make cuts and play the same strategic game again. However, Russia still has several entities controlling the oil inside the country, rather like the U.S. As such, it may be hard to get them all to agree on making cuts, and they could even cheat on each other. In addition, Russia and the U.S. still have corporations under international financial rules that are hard to break, whereas most of the OPEC members have nationalized their oil and so are under different international financial rules than the Russian and U.S. oil producers. It may be hard in Russia’s oil industry to create a single policy. Given that Putin put himself in power for another few years, he will probably be able to find a way to consolidate the Russian oil industry into a united strategy and make cuts. Similarly for the U.S. It’s just that right now the kinds of cuts needed with the world demand drop-off will be more challenging to keep in place with some cheating bound to happen. It may be an up and down ride for a year or three.
Sen. Dan Sullivan recently suggested withdrawing U.S. military assets from Saudi Arabia. This is unhelpful. First, most Americans want low oil prices, and they certainly don’t want shenanigans in the Middle East to happen like when Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait in 1991. Leaving Saudi Arabia is against what the U.S. has stood for since World War II: never allowing a Pearl Harbor surprise to catch us off guard again by making sure our military is out in the world and not hunkered down on American soil. The Middle East is an important aspect of military stability, not one you want to play games with. Sullivan’s plan will in fact cost us money, because moving military bases requires logistics, international negotiations and other costs that are unnecessary now.
More than that, Senator Sullivan is not likely to make friends in the Senate, where many, if not most, senators like the low oil prices. Then, when it comes time for Alaska to call in a favor, the rest of the Senate is going to remember his stated policy to raise oil prices. They will give less to Alaska.
The real issue for Alaska is Alaska. Ever since the 2015 oil price drop there have been no new state general taxes, no overarching alteration of the PFD and no new restructuring of the giveaways to oil producers. Granted, we are in an emergency now. Any policy might turn out to be less than needed, but cooler heads need to prevail. Saudi Arabia and Alaska might actually have more common interests than meets the eye.
Doug Reynolds is a professor of petroleum and energy economics at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. He can be contacted at dbreynolds@alaska.edu.