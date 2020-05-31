Alaska’s small rural businesses need help, too

As preparations get under way to assist businesses across Alaska to recover from the effects of COVID-19 shutdowns, it is extremely important that small rural businesses owned by individual Alaska Natives and lifelong Alaskans receive the help they need to keep them viable. These small businesses are vital for achieving sustainable development in rural communities, and they are much harder to establish than similar enterprises in urban locations. Every aspect of small business development in rural Alaska requires more work and capital than small businesses in the cities. And in many cases a small business in a village may be part of a tiny handful that provide local employment and bring private sector revenue into the community. It may even be the only one. With so many rural communities heavily reliant on grant funding and transfer payments, this is not the time to allow the few examples of private enterprise out there to go under.
While we can cite multiple examples of small businesses struggling in our urban locations, and these definitely deserve all the support that can be offered to them, there are other options available in the cities. If a tourist destination in Fairbanks goes out of business, this is a loss to the community, but there are other choices for visitors and also for employees who lose their jobs even if these are not available right away. If a store or coffee shop has to close, this is very unfortunate; however, there are other options for owners, customers and employees. Imagine, though, that the guest-house, store or coffee shop is the only one in your community, and a very different picture appears. There are no other options. Any part-time employees who are permanently laid off due to business closures will not be able to find alternative jobs, because there is no other work.
The situation for small business owners in off-road, end-of-the-road locations or marine highway communities is very different from those whose operations are located in our cities or even in the larger hub communities. The owners cannot find “other work” to keep them afloat until customers return. One older couple who have run a bed-and-breakfast in an off-road community for 15 years are now living on the husband’s Social Security payments. Another off-road B&B owner has been in business for 16 years and now has a mortgage payment that cannot be paid because revenue stopped after the Iditarod.
Most privately owned businesses in rural Alaska serve some kind of visitor, whether they be hunters, fishermen, birdwatchers, photographers or just wilderness enthusiasts, and most of that clientele comes from out of state and international locations. They are not likely to return this year. “Opening up Alaska” will be unlikely to help these businesses since there is still a mandatory quarantine for visitors entering the state, and villages that lack medical facilities may need to continue to restrict entry. Travel to these remote locations is expensive, and they are not likely to attract a lot of business from Alaskans who can find cheaper options closer to home.
Getting help is daunting. Access to online resources may be spotty or even nonexistent, and some small business owners may lack the technology skills to obtain help that is available. Even if someone has a working relationship with a bank, that bank won’t be in that person’s village. Meeting with a banker via Zoom or over the phone, supposing these options can be accessed, is not as effective as a face-to-face meeting, which requires an expensive trip to the city.
Small family businesses are the backbone of community development, and it takes much longer to establish one in a rural location. For too long this has been ignored with the result that our state’s economy is overly dependent on large-scale developments involving resource extraction, resulting in a lopsided unstable economic portfolio. Cities have managed to grow reasonably diverse economies, but small rural communities have not. When resource extraction comes to the neighborhood, locals may or may not obtain employment, but these projects contribute little to developing the community. That is where private investment in small business comes in. The owners of our small rural businesses have invested years of hard work and money to build their operations under very challenging conditions. As a result, their communities are more stable. Stable communities make good neighbors. When one business succeeds, the door opens for another. We must do everything that we can to keep them afloat.
Jenny Bell-Jones is chair emeritus of the Department of Alaska Native Studies and Rural Development at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. This work represents her opinion and not that of the department.