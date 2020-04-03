Alaska’s finances have soured dramatically

Over the weekend, on Day 68 of the session, the Legislature passed an operating and capital budget that funds essential state services and ensures our communities have the tools they need to combat COVID-19.
The budget came in at $4.74 billion of unrestricted general fund spending. The Legislature also authorized over $100 million for COVID-19 response efforts. Because of lowered projections of revenues from oil and gas production taxes as well as unanticipated spending on the ongoing health emergency, about $1.1 billion of the budget is funded from the state’s primary savings account, the Constitutional Budget Reserve. Given the gravity of the situation, all members of the Interior delegation, Republicans and Democrats, set aside our differences to ensure the requisite three-quarter vote threshold was obtained to access the budget reserve and enable the “reverse sweep” to protect the Power Cost Equalization fund and higher education scholarships.
You may have heard varying accounts of what happened with the budget, and I want to provide some explanation of our actions. The Senate and House Majority decided to fund COVID-19 response from the budget reserve because it is spending that will occur in the present 2020 fiscal year. The budget reserve is the only account the state has at its immediate disposal with enough undesignated liquid assets to cover current year obligations such as public health response efforts, Medicaid, as well as the expenses of last season’s wildfire suppression response.
There was also a discussion of a spring stimulus payment that did not make it into the final version of the budget. I know that Alaskans are hurting as our economy came to a screeching halt to address this extraordinary health threat. To combat it, the majority of the Legislature agreed that the best course of action was to rely on imminent federal relief payments that will provide up to $1,200 per person and increasing access to unemployment insurance for out of work Alaskans. Additionally, Alaska is anticipating $1.25 billion of federal aid that the governor can use to help stabilize our economy. To aid recovery later in the year, the Legislature authorized a $1,000 dividend per eligible Alaskan to go out in October.
Some will suggest that this is not enough and that we should have drawn further from the Permanent Fund Earnings Reserve Account. However, to raid the permanent fund, which is now the golden goose our state relies on for most of its revenue, isn’t prudent in the long term. We would be liquifying fund assets at their lowest market value, resulting in even greater losses. Failure to carefully tend to our current resources through this crisis will only prolong the challenges Alaskans face. Even paying the dividend in October reduces the savings capacity of the state and will leave the budget reserve at the bare minimum to preserve cash flow for state operations.
In the past month, Alaska’s fiscal situation has changed dramatically, and we have yet to see the full extent of the damage before we can even figure out how to rebound. The price of oil and financial markets were simultaneously hit by a series of exigent global events that have severely diminished the state’s revenue forecasts. Oil prices are less than half of what the budget the governor proposed for fiscal year 2021 anticipated. Furthermore, oil companies’ development decisions are being reconsidered due to the lower price environment, which further decreases future revenue forecasts.
The creation of the POMV — percent of market value — plan for use of permanent fund earnings was in no small part to avoid reliance on volatile oil taxes as our primary source of revenue, but now the future projected performance of the permanent fund is also reduced as it has lost billions in value. Add on top of this incurring new immediate expenses to combat the present health crisis, and the combination of all these events is simply calamitous. It will be a struggle to determine the best way forward should this crisis condition continue deeper into 2020.
We are in an unprecedented moment in so many respects. There’s not a lot right now to be optimistic about when you glance at the economic condition of our state. However, I remain optimistic in the grit and resiliency of the Alaska people to weather this storm like we have weathered so many before. I trust in our communities to come together and find the best solutions to rebuild with the same pioneering determination and purpose of those great Alaskans that preceded us.
Rep. Bart LeBon is a Republican representing District 1, which includes central Fairbanks.