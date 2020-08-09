You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community Perspective

Alaska’s COVID response requires patience

No one wants to see life and the economy return to normal more than the hardworking Alaskans who are the lifeblood of our great state. I include myself in that category. Every day, my team looks at the data to make informed decisions on what we need to do to get Alaskans back to work without jeopardizing public health. It’s not an either-or decision but a delicate balancing act.

What is good for Alaska’s economy and good for the health of Alaskans are not in opposition to each other. We can and must contain the virus while also supporting Alaska’s families and businesses. Fewer deaths and hospitalizations mean better long-term economic outcomes. Ultimately, this is not just a battle against this disease. It is also a battle for a vibrant economy with more jobs, less unemployment and less despair.

Alaskans have been making tremendous sacrifices to follow our health guidelines — staying home more than usual, avoiding crowds and taking extra hygienic precautions while in public. Our overall statistics show these public health measures are working. From the beginning of this pandemic we knew that the numbers would increase. However, our goal was never to eliminate the virus but to ensure the integrity of our health care capacity and treat those who became ill. With Alaskans working together as a team, we have fared far better on a per capita basis than nearly all other states, and our ability to treat people has remained strong.

Yes, we all miss Alaska as we knew it, especially during these summer months. But it’s important to remember that the true danger to Alaska’s economy does not come from the virus but how we feel about and manage the virus.

A surge in cases requiring acute medical care would be devastating for Alaska’s people and its economy. If we experience a rapid increase in hospitalizations, the problem could drag on longer. Even if businesses are open, they won’t feel confident investing in product or hiring staff if the future is uncertain. Additionally, the average person seeing a spike in illnesses and deaths won’t feel comfortable engaging in the economic activity that our local businesses desperately need.

The quickest way back to a strong, vibrant Alaska is, ironically, a bit slower than we might like. I often refer to this as short-term pain for long-term gain. We’re fighting this illness with every tool we’ve got. As Alaska continues to reopen, we are monitoring and mitigating the increase in illnesses. Every day we review the data to make sure we are not moving faster than the ability of our health care facilities to keep up.

This is a time for patience and understanding as we navigate these ever-changing waters together. Make no mistake about it, Alaska will be back, stronger than ever. Most importantly, we will emerge as a wiser, more nimble state once we reach the other side of this pandemic.

It has been an honor to see Alaskans come together to fight this virus and to help others during this difficult time. We must unite around the common goal of taking individual responsibility to manage this virus. As we move forward, I am confident that Alaska will serve as an example of how to handle this health care crisis and keep residents safe while also revitalizing and preserving our long-term economy.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy was elected in November 2018.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.