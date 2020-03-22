Community Perspective

Alaska Legislature will help residents through this crisis

Fellow Alaskans,

The hard-working men and women of this state will not weather this storm alone.

With a singular focus, the Legislature is exploring every avenue and will dedicate vast resources to support Alaskans during this difficult time.

This support features enhanced unemployment benefits, mortgage assistance, food aid, interest-free loans, expanded child and health care services, direct aid to communities, and more.

No Alaskan in need will be left behind.

As our nation mobilizes against the coronavirus pandemic, and our leaders enact stringent, life-saving measures, we know that everyday Alaskans are suffering from the economic fallout.

We see this global conflict being fought daily by dedicated nurses, doctors and scientists, as well as Americans engaged in best practices, such as hand-washing and social distancing. But a second front exists, one involving paychecks and jobs.

This virus has wreaked havoc on the price of oil, the stock market is in retreat, and now countless workers will go without paychecks as business owners are forced to close. The uncertainty of the next weeks and months will only compound the harm to the private sector of our economy. Without a swift response, this virus could cause long-term damage beyond the health impacts.

Lawmakers are keenly aware of these realities, and Alaskans should rest assured that we are taking action. A bipartisan group of legislators will, in the coming days, provide critical aid to Alaska workers and business owners. Hard-working men and women — who through no fault of their own are struggling to pay bills and put food on the table — will have a helping hand.

These are extraordinary times, and extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures.

If we act decisively — and with the help and support of the Alaskan people — we can achieve success on both fronts by ensuring our health care professionals are not overwhelmed by the spread of this virus and by alleviating the impacts on everyday Alaskans’ pocketbooks.

During these present difficulties, it’s important we remain calm, listen to the advice of our medical professionals, and do what we can to help our fellow Alaskans.

Help is on the way.

Sen. Cathy Giessel, R-Anchorage, is president of the Alaska Senate and an advanced nurse practitioner. Sen. Bert Stedman, R-Sitka, is co-chairman of the Senate Finance Committee. Sen. Natasha von Imhof, R-Anchorage, is co-chairwoman of the Senate Finance Committee.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.