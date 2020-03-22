Alaska Legislature will help residents through this crisis

Fellow Alaskans,
The hard-working men and women of this state will not weather this storm alone.
With a singular focus, the Legislature is exploring every avenue and will dedicate vast resources to support Alaskans during this difficult time.
This support features enhanced unemployment benefits, mortgage assistance, food aid, interest-free loans, expanded child and health care services, direct aid to communities, and more.
No Alaskan in need will be left behind.
As our nation mobilizes against the coronavirus pandemic, and our leaders enact stringent, life-saving measures, we know that everyday Alaskans are suffering from the economic fallout.
We see this global conflict being fought daily by dedicated nurses, doctors and scientists, as well as Americans engaged in best practices, such as hand-washing and social distancing. But a second front exists, one involving paychecks and jobs.
This virus has wreaked havoc on the price of oil, the stock market is in retreat, and now countless workers will go without paychecks as business owners are forced to close. The uncertainty of the next weeks and months will only compound the harm to the private sector of our economy. Without a swift response, this virus could cause long-term damage beyond the health impacts.
Lawmakers are keenly aware of these realities, and Alaskans should rest assured that we are taking action. A bipartisan group of legislators will, in the coming days, provide critical aid to Alaska workers and business owners. Hard-working men and women — who through no fault of their own are struggling to pay bills and put food on the table — will have a helping hand.
These are extraordinary times, and extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures.
If we act decisively — and with the help and support of the Alaskan people — we can achieve success on both fronts by ensuring our health care professionals are not overwhelmed by the spread of this virus and by alleviating the impacts on everyday Alaskans’ pocketbooks.
During these present difficulties, it’s important we remain calm, listen to the advice of our medical professionals, and do what we can to help our fellow Alaskans.
Help is on the way.
Sen. Cathy Giessel, R-Anchorage, is president of the Alaska Senate and an advanced nurse practitioner. Sen. Bert Stedman, R-Sitka, is co-chairman of the Senate Finance Committee. Sen. Natasha von Imhof, R-Anchorage, is co-chairwoman of the Senate Finance Committee.