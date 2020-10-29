Achieving and learning while fighting for Fairbanks

I’ve only spent two sessions in Juneau — my wife, Kristina, and I agree that it feels much longer than that — but in that short time I’ve learned a lot and scored some big wins for our hometown, too. My proudest moment? I could say seeing the governor sign my bill to offer tax breaks to homeowners and local businesses that invest in energy efficiency and improve our air quality or protecting local decisions about our local trails when the governor tried to take that away from us. I worked with wildland fire experts to craft and fund a new wildfire prevention strategy using what we know works: more firebreaks like the Old Murphy Dome line that saved over 700 local homes and other breaks that protected nearly $1 billion of private property from wildfires across the state in 2019. I’m proud of my record of accomplishments as a first-term legislator — working as a member of a bipartisan coalition of independents, Republicans and Democrats to guide our state through some pretty rough waters and seek common ground to fight the governor’s destructive budget proposals
But I’d have to say my proudest moment involved working together with another local leader — a man I’d faced off against as an opponent several times. Working closely and cooperatively with Sen. John Coghill to craft, hone, and pass landmark energy legislation, Senate Bill 123. It was also my most educational time as a legislator.
For decades before the passage of SB 123, the state had used the carrot (a carrot in the form of millions of dollars of investment) and the stick (of government regulations) to try and get Alaska’s electrical utilities to work together and lower costs for consumers.
These efforts faltered. Utilities from Homer to Fairbanks became more siloed and — as we (local ratepayers) know — more expensive. Between 2010 and 2018, the six utilities along Alaska’s Railbelt racked up almost $1.5 billion in debt as they financed new power plants and transmission lines, money ratepayers have to pay off
Experts tell us that debt load could have been much lower if the six utilities had cooperated, taken advantage of the state’s energy infrastructure, and created their plans together. That $1.5 billion is now our credit card debt. Every ratepayer from Homer to Fairbanks is on the hook for that $1.5 billion. Our energy prices didn’t need to be this expensive, hurting every ratepayer in Fairbanks from homeowners to business owners.
Our colleagues in the House and Senate selected Senator Coghill and I to head the effort to break the utility logjam, create new rules for a stronger, more cooperative grid and finally allow the free market to bring new, lower cost energy — including renewables — to Alaska’s long-suffering ratepayers. It was clear to Senator Coghill and me that the only way to solve our energy cost crisis was cooperation and harnessing the power of the free market.
SB 123 does just that. After a thorough legislative vetting, near unanimous votes in support and final ratification by the governor, the bill was passed. Now, interconnected utilities have an obligation to work together to lower costs, and the private sector must be allowed to compete for ratepayer dollars — if they can bring lower-cost power to the grid. Today, Alaska’s energy experts are crafting the rules to bring cooperation, planning and lower cost power to Alaskans.
Senator Coghill and I do not see eye to eye on every issue, but my hometown is his hometown. The respect he’s earned as an honest broker and studious legislator was evident as we worked together. I learned a lot from watching him assemble a complex bill, turning skeptics into supporters and earnestly seeking input from experts and local leaders.
The work Senator Coghill and I did together will benefit Alaskans long after both of us have left public service, and because of our efforts, utilities are working together like never before.
Alaska entrepreneurs are thinking big — working with engineers, economists and energy experts to bring new Alaska-grown energy to your home and mine. I’ve learned a heck of a lot about utilities, and I look forward to using that knowledge to help Fairbanksans.
Perhaps the most important thing I’ve learned is that if a conservative from North Pole and a progressive from Goldstream Valley can focus on those things that unite us instead of those that divide us, we can win big for my hometown, and his hometown — our hometown.
Rep. Grier Hopkins represents District 4, which includes Goldstream, Ester, University Hills, Farmers Loop and a small portion immediately east of the Steese Highway.