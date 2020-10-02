A helping hand for older Alaskans looking for work

I am sure most seniors are tired of the isolation and lack of substance in their lives due to the COVID-19 virus. I make this bold statement as I have a 96-year-old mother in a retirement home 3,000 miles away, sharp as a tack and bored to death. She longs for the day when she was employed, feeling vibrant from being productive, assisting others and that feeling of accomplishment from being part of the workforce. I’m also pretty sure the extra income helped out the family.
Well, if there is a senior out there 55 years of age or older longing to get out of the house and feel productive again, Alaska’s Mature Alaskans Seeking Skills Training (MASST) program can help. There are six regions in Alaska and 15 Alaska Job Centers across the state that assist eligible participants in the program. The Northern region, Mat-Su, Kenai Peninsula and Southeast areas are administered by the Southeast Regional Resource Center, known as SERRC in Juneau. The remaining area is Anchorage administered by the Anchorage Job Center. Areas outside the job center hubs may be assisted statewide. A quick internet search for MASST will show the Alaska MASST website with contacts and information about the program at http://www.labor.state.ak.us/masst/contact.htm
I am always asked, “What is MASST?” Well, in the Lower 48, MASST is known as the Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP). This program provides part-time community service opportunities for low-income individuals 55 and older. It’s kind of a learn while you earn program that is celebrating its 55-year anniversary.
This program helps Alaska retain the valuable resources of older workers while enabling older workers to maintain an independent lifestyle and make meaningful contributions to their communities. Many people 55 and over have highly sought-after skills, and their work ethic is unparalleled. Seniors are dependable, reliable and enjoy being a productive part of the workforce.
Once a person is determined to be eligible for MASST, that person’s employment goals are discussed. It is important to know what people have done for work in the past and what they would like to do in the future. Once identified, we work toward finding a host agency that the senior can provide community service at and begin their training.
Host agencies are community service assignments in public or nonprofit agencies such as senior centers, hospitals, local, state and federal government agencies and Native American and tribal organizations. While placed in host agencies, older workers expand their skills and at the same time earn income. In addition, some regional areas have computer training in Microsoft Office applications, resume writing and interview skills workshops. Many older workers find classes extremely beneficial to prepare them for work in today’s computer driven businesses.
I highly encourage agencies and organizations to consider older workers for possible positions. The MASST program provides a win-win situation in that MASST pays the senior’s wage while the organization has a sage older worker to assist them with their mission and tasks while they continue to learn while providing community service.
For seniors looking to get back into the workforce and out of the house, it is as easy as filling out a few forms for eligibility and deciding on a host agency. Our host sites are following all safety guidelines to provide a safe training and work environment.
Tom Howard is the Northern region coordinator for the Mature Alaskans Seeking Skills Training program with the Southeast Regional Resource Center. Contact him at tomh@serrc.org or 907-451-5918.