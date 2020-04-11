A community project for allA community project for all

The Daily News-Miner is a critical point of connection for our community, including those in the Fairbanks Correctional Center. This Community Perspective is addressed to News-Miner readers who want to connect people inside and outside in whatever ways your situation allows. All of us are living with the reality of right now, a reality of social distancing, staying “inside,” restrictions on our movements, feelings of confinement or isolation and the sheer impact of COVID-19.
Whether we are at home with access to an internet or phone or in jail with no internet access, limited phone usage and no visitors, we share aspects of this experience of now. We share a 24-hour day. We share memories of a schedule. We may look for stability in new routines, especially those that allow us to be “with” others. The root of the word contagion actually means “to touch together.” We can think of contagion as about something that touches us and makes us sick but also as something that brings us together, as a community.
We write this Community Perspective in the spirit of contagion bringing us together. We can actually share daily practices that foster community wellness by doing them “together” — that is, at the same times of day while holding each other in our thoughts. We call this “solidarity in synchrony.” Writing and mindful movement are two such practices. Writing and sharing our writing helps us focus, sort out and share our thoughts, feelings, convictions and uncertainties. Yoga centers, brings mindfulness, and fosters well-being.
The idea to synchronize writing and mindfulness practices comes from the statewide Learning Inside Out Network, or LION. Those LION collaborators who had the space and technology to join a virtual retreat recently met to discuss ways to foster community connection during the pandemic. Mindful of our collaborators who could not attend — those currently incarcerated and others without the necessary space and technology — we realized the power of our newspaper and through it the potential of encouraging weekly writing and mindfulness practices at the times that these activities are normally scheduled inside FCC.
Each week, a LION volunteer will send a letter to the News-Miner editor with suggestions to write on a shared theme. We’ll be offering occasional writing prompts in the hopes that every one of us may find that writing is rewarding and helps to provide perspective. Those who write on a Monday or Tuesday afternoon will be practicing solidarity in synchrony.
You can also join LION collaborators inside incarcerated spaces and outside through mindful movement and breath awareness at 2 p.m. daily. This practice of solidarity in synchrony might be as brief as five breaths of mindful awareness or it might be a longer practice, perhaps including movement. Here is a practice you might try right now, from Yoga Service Project Alaska at Blossom House: maybe take a moment here to feel your feet. You might notice the feel of the ground beneath you. Perhaps bring your awareness to your breath. You might notice your inhale or your exhale, maybe by the way your breath sounds or the way your breath feels. What do you notice?
Please join us and keep an eye out for future LION letters to the editor. In those letters, we will also offer suggestions for ways to share your experiences of synchronous practice, including your writings. Let’s stay connected.
The LION project Newspapers For Inmates provides daily copies of the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner to the men and women incarcerated at FCC and to those at the Fairbanks Youth Facility. Check out the Newspapers for Inmates page on Facebook to learn more and find out how you might support this effort. You can also write to newspapersforinmates@gmail.com. For more about LION, visit lion.open.uaf.edu.