Celebrate gas utility workers’ day with Interior Gas Utility

Celebrated on March 18, Natural Gas Utility Workers’ Day is a time when communities such as ours give recognition to the employees who provide one of their most valuable assets — their natural gas.
March 18 is the date of the New London, Texas, school explosion in 1937 that led to the widespread odorization of natural gas and an increased emphasis on safety. Natural gas is odorless in its natural form. Mercaptan is added to it prior to its insertion into the natural gas distribution lines so that gas leaks can be detected. Mercaptan has a distinctive smell that is often described as similar to the one of rotten eggs.
Safety is a vital aspect of natural gas distribution and the employees of the Interior Gas Utility (IGU) work tirelessly to make natural gas delivery in the Fairbanks North Star Borough as safe as possible. We are dedicating today to celebrating the hard work of our employees and their accomplishments in our community. Our customers recognize the need to access reliable, affordable, safe energy, and depend on the service of the natural gas utility employees for that need.
This year, IGU employees made natural gas available to the North Pole community for the first time in history, offering a cleaner burning energy source to an area with some of the worst air quality in the nation. There are approximately 70 miles of main gas distribution lines in North Pole and the entire system has been gasified, bringing natural gas to the doorstep of numerous homes and businesses. This summer, our employees are prepared to install new service lines, both in Fairbanks and in North Pole, and to add to our more than 1,400 existing customers. Service line installations begin in June and, weather permitting, go until mid-October.
As a not-for-profit, publicly owned company, IGU is committed to putting the customer first and to giving back to the community, while also keeping the energy costs affordable. IGU’s employees are all in Alaska. Local control means that every decision is made by people who live in our community and understand our specific circumstances and challenges. Our mission is to provide low cost, clean burning natural gas to the largest number of customers in the FNSB as possible, as soon as possible. Our website has an interactive map that can help you see your address in relation to our main gas line.
Interior Gas Utility is your local utility company, and we are proud to serve our communities. Whether you see us in your neighborhood, burying service lines this summer, driving around collecting meter data, or you hear us at the other end of the phone when you call with questions or inquiries, we are your neighbors, your friends, and we are here for you.
If you have any questions regarding IGU, would like to apply for natural gas service, or would like to discuss your upcoming energy needs, please feel free to contact us at (907) 452-7111 or visit our website at interiorgas.com.
Dan Britton is the general manager of Interior Gas Utility.