Letters To The Editor

Alaska's great race

To the editor: Congratulations to Dallas Seavey. What a great redemption win after the ridiculous claims of cheating that were rescinded after a tireless fight with the former Iditarod committee.

In my opinion, the Iditarod is the toughest sport on the planet. Put a multi-million dollar ball player on the back of a dog sled for a week and a half and see how they fare.

The coverage of the race through the FDNM could have been a lot better. These dogs, athletes, trainers, doctors, volunteers, pilots and everyone else involved to make this happen are truly amazing. To keep updated I purchased the Anchorage paper to read lengthy articles and see great pictures of the race. My hope is that future races will be highlighted better by FDNM.

The Iditarod isn’t an Anchorage race, it’s an Alaskan race (and the state sport). There are mushing teams from all over and many from the Interior. They deserve better recognition for the amazing athletes they are.

Congratulations to all the mushers and their dogs.

 

