Letter to the Editor

A more perfect union

To the editor: In 1988, the Alaska Legislature established Feb. 16 as Elizabeth Peratrovich Day for her “courageous, unceasing efforts to eliminate discrimination and bring about equal rights in Alaska.” Many know the story of Elizabeth and Roy Peratrovich. Both of the Tlingit nation, the Peratrovichs encountered open discrimination and worked tirelessly towards an anti-discrimination law passed by the Territorial Legislature.

Less well-known in Alaska’s civil rights history is Alberta Schenck, a mixed-race girl from Nome. Alberta, a self-described “ornery” girl, wanted the discrimination her family experienced stopped; “If my brothers can go to war to fight for us, why can’t we have the same freedoms of everybody else?”

In 1944, at 16, Alberta sat in the white section of the Nome theater. The Nome Dream Theater had three seating areas: for whites, for one-quarter and one-half mixed, with the third section for three-quarter Native and full Alaska Natives. The “old” Natives sat in the balcony. When the theater manager ordered Alberta to move to the proper section, she refused. The Nome police were summoned and Alberta was jailed.

Alberta wrote in the March 3, 1944, Nome Nugget, “I only truthfully know that I am one of God’s children regardless of color or creed.” Alberta pointed out discrimination conflicted with the principles of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution.

Major Marvin “Muktuk” Marston assisted Alberta sending a telegram to Territorial Gov. Ernest Gruening. Gov. Gruening offered support; an anti-discrimination bill was again placed before the Territorial Legislature. Alberta’s story was another example of the prejudice and discrimination Alaska Natives faced. With the efforts of the Peratrovichs, including Elizabeth’s passionate speech to the Territorial Senate, the Alaska Anti-Discrimination Bill passed in 1945.

Alberta died in 2009. In 2011, Alberta Daisy Schenck Adams was admitted to the Alaska Women’s Hall of Fame.

Reflecting upon the continued struggle for civil rights for all, be inspired by the courage of Elizabeth Peratrovich and Alberta Schenck, and do what we each can marching our democracy to the more perfect union promised in our Constitution.

