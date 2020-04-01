State officials are reminding the public to be wary of potential COVID-19 related scares such as phishing scams, telephone and text message scams and hoaxes and price gouging.
According to a news release issued Monday by office of Alaska Attorney General Kevin G. Clarkson, some of the scams ask for personal information or make false claims about investment opportunities or cures.
“Be on the lookout for emails asking for the verification of personal data, including Medicare or Medicaid information, in exchange for receiving economic stimulus funds or other benefits from the government. Government agencies are NOT sending out emails asking for residents’ personal information in order to receive funds or other pandemic relief opportunities,” Clarkson stated in the release.
The Consumer Protection Unit of the Alaska Department of Law advises against opening email links, attachments or text messages from unknown sources to protect against identity theft and access to financial or personal information.
For more information, contact the Consumer Protection Unit at 907-269-5200 or 1-888-576-2529, or at consumerprotection@alaska.gov, or the FBI at tips.fbi.gov.