The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Wallace Reid Nay, 41, of Tanacross, was charged with two-counts of fourth-degree assault Monday after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of people fighting at a Birch Lane motel room. Troopers found a woman with a swollen and bloody face inside the room. The woman was uncooperative and denied being assaulted. Her 13-year-old son said that his father, Nay, hit his mother in the face multiple times, according to charging documents.
• Keith Robert Richardson, 34, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault Tuesday for a Feb. 6 incident. According to charging documents, a woman reported that Keith was a former employee and had slammed her head against the floor about five times at a home in Fox. When contacted later at her home, the woman told Alaska State Troopers that everyone had been drinking at the time of the incident. The woman’s eye was swollen and discolored and looked as if “someone had placed a large marble” in it. She declined medical transport to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. Troopers responded to the address provided by the woman but were unable to locate Richardson.
• Stephen Brandon Keen, 29, of North Pole, was charged with felony third-degree and misdemeanor fourth-degree assault Tuesday for a Jan. 31 incident. According to charging documents, a woman reported that Keen threatened her with a knife and punched a man in the face multiple times at a Thomas Street trailer.
Forgery
Nicholas Lee Long, 32, of Fairbanks, was charged Tuesday with three counts of felony second-degree forgery for an incident last summer. According to charging documents, a woman contacted Fairbanks police June 26 to report two women cashed five fraudulent checks on her account for a total of $1,750. One of the women told Fairbanks police that Long asked her to cash three checks for him because he didn’t have identification. The other woman told police a female friend gave her a check for helping her move, then asked her to cash a second check for her because she didn’t want to leave the house. Long and the second woman discussed cashing the checks via Facebook Messenger, and bank surveillance footage showed them cashing the checks together, according to the charges.