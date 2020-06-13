The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
Robert Thomas Lopez, 66, of Wasilla, was charged with felony third-degree assault Monday after an altercation with his stepfather at a College Road apartment. According to charging documents, Lopez grabbed his mother’s cell phone out of her hand and his stepfather grabbed it back. Lopez held his stepfather down on a bed with one hand and strangled him for several seconds with the other.
DUI
• David Douglas Catiller, 47, of Moose Creek, was charged with felony driving under the influence Wednesday after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report that a vehicle drove off of the Richardson Highway in North Pole. The caller said the passenger got out and tried to push the truck before running off into the woods. The driver, later identified as Catiller, got in the passenger seat and was sitting there when troopers arrived. Catiller had blood running down his nose and his cheeks were starting to swell, according to charging documents. Catiller admitted to drinking and said his friend was driving the vehicle when it crashed. Catiller smelled like alcohol, appeared intoxicated and declined to perform field sobriety tests. He was transported by ambulance to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and a blood sample was taken for alcohol testing. A records check showed that Catiller had been convicted of misdemeanor DUI in 1991, 1997 and 1999 and felony DUI in 2004 and 2015, according to the charges.
• Tyler John Leseberg, 26, of Eielson Air Force Base, was charged with driving under the influence after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a person slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle in a ditch in North Pole. While en route, troopers were told the vehicle was out of the ditch and North Pole police had stopped it at the intersection of Dawson Road and Mistletoe Drive. Leseberg smelled strongly of alcohol and admitted to drinking alcohol before driving, according to charging documents. Leseberg failed two out of three field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.124.
Harassment
Dorothia Bellva Christian, 38, of Fairbanks, was charged with first-degree harassment June 5 after Fairbanks police responded to a public disturbance at Golden Heart Park in downtown Fairbanks. According to charging documents, Christian tried to grab officers’ arms as they arrested the person causing the disturbance. Christian then intentionally coughed on an officer and spit in his face.
Multiple charges
Franklin James OMalley Cederstrom, 30, of Anchorage, was charged with driving under the influence and fourth-degree assault Monday after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch outside a Roland Road home. Franklin had poor balance, seemed confused and admitted to drinking, according to charging documents. Franklin said he didn’t see the point in performing field sobriety tests because troopers obviously didn’t think he was sober enough to drive and he didn’t think he was either. Franklin also declined to take a preliminary, roadside breath-alcohol test. Franklin resisted troopers’ efforts to handcuff him and tried to walk away. He was taken to the ground with a leg sweep and sprayed with pepper spray after he continued to resist arrest. Franklin registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.025 at the trooper post and a sample of his blood was taken for drug testing.