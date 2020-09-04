The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Multiple charges
• Wayne Leonard Starkey, 55, no address given, was charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary and first-degree attempted vehicle theft Aug. 31 after Fairbanks police responded to the Lakeview Terrace area for a report of a residential burglary in progress. The man who called in the report told police the property owner was a friend of his and was currently out of town working as a wildland firefighter. The man checked on the house after he drove by and noticed things in the yard weren’t where they were supposed to be, according to charging documents. The man found a man and a woman inside his friend’s truck with the engine running. The two fled in a black Ford truck and a third person, later identified as Starkey, stayed behind. Starkey told the man he had permission to be there and had used the property owner’s truck to haul garbage. The man inspected the truck and found it loaded with tools belonging to the owner, according to the charges. The interior of the house was in disarray and looked like it had been ransacked. Security cameras had been disabled and the ignition of a second vehicle on the property had been taken apart. Multiple storage units on the property had been opened and ransacked. The man called police at the request of the property owner and Starkey was detained nearby.
• Jeremy Perkins, 40, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence, refusing to take a breath-alcohol test, reckless driving, disorderly conduct and three counts of reckless endangerment Aug. 30 after Alaska State Trooper responded to a report of a possibly dangerous driver. Troopers stopped Perkins after he drove the wrong way through a roundabout and almost caused a collision at Old Steese Highway and Chena Hot Spring Road. Investigation showed Perkins was intoxicated and driving with three passengers in his vehicle. Perkins refused to take a breath-alcohol test and challenged troopers to fight him, according to a post on the trooper website.
• John R. Paul, 66, of Eagle, was charged with two counts of felony second-degree assault and two counts of fourth-degree assault Aug. 30 after Tok-based Alaska State Troopers responded to a domestic disturbance in Eagle. According to a post on the trooper website, Paul assaulted two family members with a metal baseball bat. Troopers were unable to locate Paul and the victims were taken to a safe place. Paul was arrested at him home Aug. 31.