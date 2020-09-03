The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
Deven Edwards, 40, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony second-degree assault Aug. 31 after Fairbanks police responded to an assault at a Farewell Avenue apartment. According to charging documents, a woman told police that Edwards put her in a chokehold during an argument.
DUI
• Arthur Gene Wickizer III, 37, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence Aug. 15 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report that a man stumbled out of a gas station and drove off in a Ford F-150 truck. Troopers contacted Wickizer trying to urinate on his truck on Chena Pump Road, according to charging documents. Wickizer failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.117.
• Lisa Ann Frank, 42, of Arctic Village, was charged with driving under the influence Aug. 22 after Fairbanks Airport police stopped her for driving erratically on the Mitchell Expressway. Frank smelled like alcohol and said she drank six beers that evening, according to charging documents. Frank failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.215.
Multiple charges
• Keagan Erik Kempski, 22, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault and interfering with a domestic violence report Aug. 19 after Fairbanks police responded to a disturbance at a 23rd Avenue apartment. A woman told police that Kempski was angry because she texted him about smoking in the house. Kempski allegedly began yelling and grabbed the woman’s home so she couldn’t call 911. The woman said Kempski lunged toward her and she was afraid he would be physically violent, according to charging documents.
• Justin Reed Peter-Horace, 20, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence, driving with a revoked license and fifth-degree drugs misconduct Aug 15 after Alaska State Troopers stopped him for a window tint violation. The inside of Peter-Horace’s truck smelled like marijuana and he admitted he didn’t have a driver’s license, according to charging documents. Troopers searched the truck and found a partially-full syringe containing what was suspected to be either methamphetamine or heroin. Peter-Horace failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.000. A sample of his blood was taken for further testing. After his arrest Peter-Horace told troopers he had drugs on him but didn’t know what type because a friend gave it to him to hold. A baggie containing 0.78 of a gram of methamphetamine was found in Peter-Horace’s pocket, according to the charges.