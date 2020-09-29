The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Daniel E. Macfee, 38, of Beaver, was charged with felony third-degree assault, misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief Sept. 13 after Alaska State Troopers responded to Beaver for a report he assaulted his father-in-law. The man told troopers that Macfee broke into his home, strangled him with his own shirt, assaulted him with an axe and broke a window. The man fired two shotgun rounds into the ceiling to scare Macfee away, according to charging documents.
• Hawken Kalo Yasuki Vanbebber, 37, of Cantwell, was charged with fourth-degree assault and two counts of violating conditions of release Sept. 13 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report he had kicked his girlfriend. The woman told troopers she and Vanbebber argued about how she cleaned a cupboard and she told him where he could put the cupboard. Vanbebber responded by kicking the woman in the hip and she flew across the room, according to charging documents. The woman told troopers her father beat her mother while she was growing up and her mother always told her to fake a head injury to make an assault stop. The woman said Vanbebber fled the home after she faked a head injury and said she was calling 911.
• Rebecca Sava, 24, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony third-degree assault Sept. 15 after Fairbanks police responded to a College Road business for a report of a woman at the door with a large knife. An employee told police she heard someone knock on a window but didn’t see anyone outside. A couple of minutes later, a woman later identified as Sava appeared at a window and motioned for the employee to let her in. The employee opened the door and discovered Sava standing there with an approximately 1-foot long, non-serrated kitchen knife in her hand. Sava raised the knife and pointed it at the employee. The employee shut the door and called 911. A nearby food delivery driver told police he was making a delivery when Sava approached him and asked him where she could get a gun. Sava tried to get in the man’s truck but he drove off before she did so, according to charging documents. Police searched the area but could not find anyone matching Sava’s description. An Alaska State Trooper later stopped Sava in North Pole. Sava told the troopers she’d been driving around to get away from people “watching” her, and she felt unsafe and was looking for a firearm to make her feel more safe. Sava said she went to the College Road business because it was open, and she decided it was prudent to bring a knife along because “I just can’t go in there and ask for a gun,” according to the charges. Sava also admitted to trying to get in the delivery driver’s truck. Troopers found a black- handled kitchen knife on Sava’s front passenger seat and a larger hunting knife in the back seat.
Escape
Oscar James Odom, 39, of North Pole, was charged with felony third-degree escape and violating conditions of release Sept. 14. According to charging documents, Odom’s court ordered alcohol monitor showed he drank alcohol Sept. 13. Odom’s GPS monitor showed he traveled to multiple locations Sept. 14 without getting approval from the Pretrial Enforcement Office. Odom is under house arrest for a July 30 assault case and is not supposed to drink alcohol or leave his home accept for approved reasons, according to charging documents.