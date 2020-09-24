The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Une Emilio Lupe S. Chavarria, 31, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault Sept. 15 after he allegedly hit a woman and locked her outside with no shoes on and her three children still inside the apartment. The woman met Alaska State Troopers at a nearby restaurant and reported Chavarria said he was going to kill her and put her body on top of her 3-year-old son to smother him, according to charging documents. Troopers responded to Chavarria’s apartment and could hear children crying inside. Chavarria was inside the apartment with the lights out and ignored repeated requests to open the door. Troopers forced entry into the apartment after knocking on the door for 15 minutes. Chavarria was sitting on a couch and holding a baby on the floor in front of him. He was detained after he ignored requests to let go of the child, according to the charges.
• Daniel Kasey Jayne, 29, of North Pole, was charged with felony third-degree assault, reckless driving, failure to stop at the direction of a peace officer and improper use of registration Sept. 15. According to charging documents, Alaska State Troopers responded to North Pole after a woman reported her ex-boyfriend’s brother, Jayne, had just tried to collide head on with her. The woman said Jayne followed her for 10 minutes, tailgated her, cut her off and almost hit several other vehicles. A trooper located Jayne’s vehicle following the woman on Badger Road. Jayne ignored the trooper’s lights and siren and continued to follow the woman for approximately a mile. He eventually pulled over after the woman pulled over, according to the charges. Jayne told troopers he followed the woman because he was trying to find his brother and was confused. When asked to explain his erratic driving while following the woman, Jayne said he was not a good driver and shouldn’t be driving. A records check showed the license plates on Jayne’s Saturn belonged to a Ford Taurus.
• Lois Carol Schumann, 32, of Fairbanks, was charged with third- and fourth-degree assault Sept. 15 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a vehicle parked on Badger Road near the railroad tracks. Schumann told troopers her boyfriend broke her window and might have slashed her tire after an argument. Troopers found the man standing near his truck on a nearby trail. He told troopers that Schumann threw rocks at him, took his truck key and drove into him with her car. The man tucked up his legs, fell onto the car hood and was able to jump off. Schumann drove through some trees and got stuck in a ditch but was able to back out and clear the ditch on her second attempt, according to the charges. Schumann’s passenger window was shattered and her front tire was flat. A dent consistent with the size of a person’s hip was found on the hood of her car.