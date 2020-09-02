The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Tupaarnaq Rosing Olsen Brower, 29, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault Aug. 27 after Fairbanks police responded to an assault at a Sixth Avenue apartment. According to charging documents, a neighbor said Brower hit her on the lip and bit her finger after she tried to intervene in a verbal argument between Brower and another person.
• Lourinza Jordan Jr., 35, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief Aug. 13 for allegedly hitting a woman in the face and trying to kick in a door.
• Joshua Patrick McLean, 33, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault and first-degree criminal trespass Aug. 11. According to charging documents, grabbed a woman’s arm and refused to leave her home. The woman told Fairbanks police that McLean was angry because she refused to do cocaine with him. McLean left after the woman punched him in the face but repeatedly rang the doorbell until his Uber arrived, according to the charges.
DUI
• Asa Robin Bergamaschi, 25, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence Aug. 25 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a man in a Chevrolet Malibu driving erratically. Troopers stopped Bergamaschi at Johansen Expressway and Danby Street. Bergamaschi smelled strongly of alcohol and said he drank four beers about two hours earlier, according to charging documents. Bergamaschi failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.245.
• Michael Daniel Ahern, 20, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence and minor consuming alcohol Aug. 25 after Fairbanks police responded to a report that a Jeep Wrangler hit a tree on the sidewalk along Cushman Street. The caller said the Jeep was briefly stuck on the tree and was now in the Sadler’s parking lot. Police found the Jeep unoccupied and with wood debris and leaves on the bumper and fender. The tree, located about 30 feet north of the 6th Avenue intersection, was damaged but still standing. Police contacted Ahern in the parking lot. Ahern said he hit the tree because he got distracted while ordering a pizza on his cell phone. Ahern failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.241.
• Gareth Craig Baker, 30, of Minto, was charged with driving under the influence, driving with a revoked license and violating conditions of release Aug. 30. According to charging documents, a caller said a man walked out of a Lathrop Street building, drank from a fifth of vodka and drove off in a Toyota Tacoma towing a box trailer. The caller said the man “looked lit” and was driving on Airport Way. The caller contacted 911 again about an hour later and said the man was passed out in the Toyota. When contacted by Fairbanks police, Baker said he’d been drinking on and off throughout the day. Baker failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.212. Corrections officers at Fairbanks Correctional Center found a small paper packet in Baker’s pocket containing 2.15 grams of cocaine, according to the charges.