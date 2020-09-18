The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Travis Karl Sieben, 29, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony third-degree assault and violating a protective order Sept. 7 after he allegedly threatened to kill his father with a machete. The man told Alaska State Troopers that he was standing at the end of his driveway when Sieben came out of his home with a machete and pulled it out of its sheath. Sieben raised the machete over his head, charged at the man and said he was going to kill him, according to charging documents. Sieben was approximately 20 feet down the driveway when the man turned and fled for his life. The man told troopers he believed Sieben would have killed him if he had caught up with him. Troopers found Sieben hiding in a storage shed connected to the home. A machete was found on the ground next to the shed, according to the charges. A records check showed Sieben is the subject of a domestic violence protective order barring him from coming within 500 feet of his father’s home.
• Christopher Allen Lawson, 45, of Tok, was charged with fourth-degree assault Sept. 9 after a woman told Alaska State Troopers he was being violent and punching things in the house. The woman said Lawson grabbed a knife from the kitchen, tossed it on the couch and told her to stab him. The woman said Lawson often gets angry and hits things, and she thought he was going to hurt her when he grabbed the knife.
Escape
Steven Charles Murphy, 31, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony second-degree escape Sept. 7 after North Star Center staff reported he walked away from the facility and came back after a short period of time. Murphy appeared to be intoxicated when he returned and caused a disturbance inside, according to charging documents. Murphy was in custody for felony theft and not allowed to leave the halfway house.
Vehicle theft
Tessa Lily Peter, 24, no address given, was charged with first-degree vehicle theft Sept. 7 after she allegedly stole an SUV and crashed it into the courthouse building downtown. According to charging documents, the owner of a Dodge Caliber told Fairbanks police she parked it in her driveway and left the keys in it because she had to attend to an emergency medical need. The woman looked out of her window and saw a man standing in her driveway and a woman driving off in the SUV. A witness told she saw Peter crash into the building and walk away, leaving the SUV disabled in the street. The witness said she knew Peter by name from previous interactions with her. The man seen with Peter at the site of the theft told police they were riding bicycles together when she suddenly dropped her bike and got into the SUV. Peter was arrested about an hour later after police responded to a physical disturbance at a Stacia Street apartment.