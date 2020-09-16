The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Joshua Don Lundy, 25, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony third-degree assault Sept. 5 for allegedly threatening a woman with a wooden baseball bat during an argument. The woman said Lundy also hit her boyfriend’s truck with the bat, according to charging documents.
• Lakota Caleb Northway, 27, of Tanacross, was charged with fourth-degree assault Sept. 3 after he approached a Tanacross village public safety officer and said he slapped his sister after she slapped him. Northway’s sister told the VPSO that Northway tried to stop her from leaving during an argument and slapped her while she was holding a toddler.
• Robert John Gagner, 44, of Fairbanks, was charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault Sept. 4. According to charging documents, Gagner allegedly grabbed a woman by the hair, punched her in the back of the head and gouged her eye with his thumb during an argument over text messages.
DUI
Stotlin Elliott Moses, 32, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence Sept. 2 after Fairbanks police stopped him for driving without headlights on Cushman Street. Moses failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.090, according to charging documents.
Multiple charges
• Don Leon Baker 53, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony failure to stop at the direction of a peace officer, felony driving under the influence and felony refusing to take a breath-alcohol test Sept. 3 after Fairbanks police stopped him for speeding, running a stop sign and failing to stay in his lane of traffic. Baker eventually stopped and fled on foot but was arrested after a short foot chase, according to charging documents. Baker smelled strongly of alcohol and had poor balance and slurred speech. Baker was hostile to police and was not asked to perform field sobriety tests because he was already under arrest for failing to stop. A records check showed Baker had been convicted of DUI or refusal to take a breath test three times in the past 10 years.
• Jevaughni Saint Marc Pinnock, 20, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault, felony third-degree criminal mischief and violating conditions of release Sept. 3 after Fairbanks police responded to a physical disturbance at a University Avenue apartment. According to charging documents, Pinnock threatened to kill a woman and come after her family, stepped on her ankles and took her phone and smashed it with a hairbrush. Investigation revealed Pinnock had been involved in a domestic violence incident with the same woman a month prior but the situation had been handled by the military and Pinnock had been held on base at Fort Wainwright for a week to cool down.
Theft
Stephen Kyle Clark, 32, of North Pole, was charged with felony first-degree vehicle theft Sept. 3. According to charging documents, a man flagged down a North Pole police officer to report he just spotted his stolen 1986 Ford Ranger pickup truck driving on Badger Road. Police located the truck and stopped it at Peridot Street and Regal Avenue. Clark said he bought the truck seven to 10 days earlier for $1,200 cash and didn’t have the title. The owner of the truck said he did not sell it and had never seen Clark before.