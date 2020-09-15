The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Linda Reka Paul-Firey, 43, of North Pole, was charged with third-degree felony assault Sept. 5. According to charging documents, Paul-Firey drove up to a woman in Tanacross and yelled at her about a Facebook post she’d made. Paul-Firey swung her car close to the woman and placed her in fear that she would be run over. The woman’s mother went to Paul-Firey’s house afterward to confront her about the incident and Paul-Firey answered her door with a gun, according to the charges. When questioned by Alaska State Troopers, Paul-Firey admitted she had a gun and said she thought the woman’s mother was going to break down her door.
• Leslie Osguthorpe, 65, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault Sept. 5 after a woman reported he attacked her and threw her out of a window at a Chena Pump Road area apartment. The woman told troopers she was packing her belongings and moving out of the apartment she shared with Osguthorpe when he started pushing her and trying to take the door key out of her hand. The woman ended up by an open window and Osguthorpe pushed her through it, according to charging documents. She landed on her back on a wooden walkway, about two or three feet away from the window. Osguthorpe denied any altercation and said he had been sleeping. Osguthorpe thrashed violently and tucked his arms under his chest when Alaska State Troopers tried to arrest him, according to the charges.
DUI
Iridious Deran Jones, 39, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence Sept. 5. According to charging documents, someone called 911 at 6:43 p.m. and reported Jones was on Facebook Live, drinking Hennessy in a vehicle and making multiple statements that he was going to create a situation at 10:30 p.m. that would cause Fairbanks police to kill him. Police received a report at 10:01 p.m. that Jones’ Chevy Trailblazer was speeding on Airport Way and unable to maintain its lane. Police found the unoccupied Chevy parked crookedly and sticking out into the street in front of a Gilmore Street apartment building. Jones came back to the scene and was highly hostile and clearly intoxicated, according to the charges. Jones was arrested without incident and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.133 after giving a partial breath sample.