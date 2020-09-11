The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
Travis Wayne Bean, 33, of North Pole, was charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault and one count of furnishing alcoholic beverages to a minor Sept. 5 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of an assault at a Sportsman Way home. A woman there had visible bruises on her arms and chest and what appeared to be a ruptured blood vessel near the cornea of her right eye, according to charging documents. The woman told troopers that she and Bean argued at a party and he drove her home. Bean pulled the woman out of his truck by her wrists and she fell to the ground. Bean drove away and troopers contacted him at a Vanwood Trail residence later that evening. Bean said he “guided” the woman out of the car and admitted to giving her alcohol. The woman was a minor, according to the charges.
Failure to stop
Jason D. Splain, 30, of Fairbanks, was charged with failure to stop at the direction of a peace officer and violating conditions of release Sept. 5 after an Alaska State Trooper tried to stop him for speeding on a motorcycle on the Parks Highway. Splain fled at speeds up to 135 mph but came to a stop about 5 miles from the point the trooper first tried to contact him. Splain jumped off the motorcycle and yelled at the trooper to shoot him and kill him, according to charging documents. After he was detained, Splain told the trooper he wished he would shoot him because he didn’t want to go back to jail. Splain said he knew he was going back to jail because h ran from the trooper and had a gun in his backpack. A records check showed Splain was on felony conditions of release for a 2017 sexual and physical assault case and was not allowed to possess a firearm. Troopers found a Para 1911 .45 caliber pistol in Splain’s backpack.
Resisting arrest
Christopher J. Clark, 35, of Bellingham, Washington, was arrested for an outstanding warrant and charged with resisting arrest Sept. 5. According to charging documents, Alaska Airlines staff reported that Clark kicked all of the toy dinosaurs out of a sandbox in the children’s play area at the airport after checking in for a flight. The caller told Fairbanks Airport police that the airline planned to deny boarding to Clark because of his behavior. Police responded and told Clark they were arresting him on an outstanding warrant for failing to appear for a court case in Juneau. Clark became argumentative, tried to walk away and actively resisted police efforts to handcuff him, according to the charges. Clark tried to kick one of the officers and threatened to bite him during the struggle. Police used verbal de-escalation techniques to convince Clark to quit resisting arrest.