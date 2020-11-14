The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Jacob Wade Sjolin, 41, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault and fifth-degree criminal mischief Oct. 23. Sjolin threw a coffee pot at his roommate and stabbed a kitchen knife into a table multiple times, according to charging documents.
• Amelia D. Klinger, 27, of North Pole, was charged with fourth-degree assault Oct. 23 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a domestic violence situation in a moving vehicle. Troopers contacted Klinger and her husband at their home. Klinger’s husband said that she slapped him on the arm during an argument. Klinger initially denied slapping her husband but later admitted it, according to charging documents.
• Edwin Eric Richard Simon, 23, of Huslia, was charged with three counts of fourth-degree assault and one count of violating conditions of release Oct. 22 for an incident in Huslia. According to charging documents, Simon ripped a woman’s shirt and punched her on the head because he wanted her to give him alcohol. Simon also threatened to knock out two people who tried to help the woman, according to charging documents. Simon admitted to drinking large amounts of alcohol and violating conditions of release in a January 2020 alcohol importation case.
• Jeffrey Dayl Brees, 61, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault Oct. 28 after Fairbanks police responded to a disturbance at Golden Heart Park. According to charging documents, a witness said he was doing snow removal at the courthouse when he saw Brees yelling at a woman and kicking her while she was on the ground. The witness intervened and Brees walked away. The woman told police she was looking for a place to sleep and eventually chose a placenear the Yukon Quest building, close to where Brees was sleeping. She woke up when Brees began kicking her legs and yelling at her to leave. The woman said Brees dragged her by her coat until it came off, pulled her hair and kicked her in the back when she tried to stand up.