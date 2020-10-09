The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Multiple charges
• Carlos Antonio Dillon, 26, of Fairbanks, was charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault and one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief Oct. 4 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a Fahrenkamp Avenue apartment for a domestic disturbance report. According to charging documents, Dillon punched a woman in the face and broke down a bedroom door. Dillon told troopers he was just playing around and “tapped” the woman on the face with his fist.
• Bradley Paul Moody, 31, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony second-degree assault, misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and felony fourth-degree drugs misconduct Oct. 3 after a man called Alaska State Troopers to report Moody was hitting a woman. Troopers responded to Moody’s apartment and could hear a man and woman yelling inside. Troopers entered the apartment and saw Moody holding a syringe loaded with dark brown liquid. When told to put the needle down, Moody tried to inject the liquid into his mouth and broke of the tip of the needle on his leg. The liquid later tested positive for opiates, according to charging documents. The woman told troopers she was late getting home and brought her father with her in case Moody became angry with her. When she arrived, Moody grabbed her, threw her to the floor and pushed her father outside. The woman said Moody went “berserk,” trashed the room and threw her into a kitchen appliance. Moody dragged her around the room by her shirt, pushed his fists into her throat and bashed her head into a milk crate, according to the charges. Moody later placed his knee on the woman’s throat and held it there for approximately 30 seconds.