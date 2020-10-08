The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Patrick Michael Reilly Jr., 48, of North Pole, was charged with fourth-degree assault Sept. 30. According to charging documents, Reilly threw a plastic bottle of tea at a woman and it hit her in the head.
• Jay Thomas West, 58, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault Sept. 30 after Fairbanks police responded to a domestic disturbance at a Hall Street home. According to charging documents, West’s girlfriend said he threw her walker outside, got on top of her and held her down with his hands on her chest. The woman had red marks on her neck and scratches on her face. West told police that the woman threw tools and other items outside the house and hit him on the head with a torch. West admitted to holding the woman down, according to the charges.
• Chyann Roselee Henry, 19, of North Pole, was charged with felony second-degree assault and misdemeanor fourth-degree assault Oct. 3 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a disturbance at a Tundra Way home. Troopers found Henry sitting in the road crying. Henry appeared to be intoxicated and had a bloody lip, according to charging documents. Henry’s boyfriend had multiple fresh scratches and abrasions on his body, including his neck and throat. The man told troopers that Henry slapped and scratched him during an argument, then got on top of him and strangled him with both hands for about 30 seconds.
Violating a protective order
Tracy Lee Denbo, 55, of North Pole, was charged with nine counts of violating a protective order Oct. 3. According to charging documents, Denbo contacted a woman multiple times on Facebook and left a voicemail on her phone. A domestic violence protective order prohibited Denbo from contacting the woman.