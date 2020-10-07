The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
Robert Lee Clute, 36, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault Oct. 1 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a verbal and physical disturbance off of Chena Hot Springs Road. According to charging documents, a woman told troopers she and Clute argued after she saw him shooting heroin in his bedroom. The woman said Clute pushed her and then grabbed both of her arms while they sat on his couch. Clute told troopers the woman threw his dog across the couch after it jumped at her face. Clute said he grabbed the woman’s hands and told her to leave the house several times. Troopers found an empty hypodermic needle in Clute’s pocket.
DUI
Brandon David Olson, 29, of North Pole, was charged with driving under the influence and fourth-degree weapons misconduct Sept. 27 after Alaska State Troopers stopped him for speeding on Davis Road. Olson almost drove off the road, tailgated another vehicle and finally stopped on South Cowles Street. The trooper had to tell Olson multiple times to keep his hands on the steering wheel. Olson was asked to step out of his vehicle after he told the trooper he had a firearm directly next to him, according to charging documents. Olson failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.168. Troopers found a loaded Glock 43X 9mm pistol in the center console of Olson’s vehicle.
Escape
Christopher M. Vaughn, 20, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony third-degree escape and violating conditions of release Sept. 20. According to charging documents, Vaughn was on court ordered house arrest and fitted with a GPS ankle monitor. The monitor showed that Vaughn left his house and made two unauthorized stops the morning of Sept. 20.
Multiple charges
Daniel Michael Miles Northway, 31, of Northway, was charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault, criminal trespass, two counts of disorderly conduct and fourth-degree theft Sept. 24. According to charging documents, Alaska State Troopers responded to the Snowshoe Motel in Tok after an employee reported she sprayed bear spray at a drunk man who refused to leave the premises. While troopers were en route they received additional reports of a man banging on motel room doors and trying to open vehicles in the parking lot. The man, later identified as Northway, reportedly stole a jacket and ran down the Alaska Highway before passing out beside the roadway. Troopers detained Northway at milepost 1314. Northway was highly intoxicated, smelled strongly of alcohol and pepper spray and was wearing only a T-shirt, underwear and a Carhartt-style jacket. The motel employee said Northway was not a motel guest and had come into the lobby highly intoxicated. Northway refused repeated requests to leave the premises and began advancing toward her in a threatening manner. The employee sprayed Northway with bear spray to protect herself and a woman standing behind her, according to the charges. Northway left the motel and the employee locked the doors and called 911.