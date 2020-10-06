The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Douglas Charles M.K. Aishanna, 31, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault Sept. 22 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a domestic disturbance. Aishanna’s wife told troopers that she and her husband were playing cards and he became angry after she told him he was playing the game wrong and cheating. Aishanna punched her in the face three times and pulled her hair, according to charging documents. Aishanna told troopers his wife “lost it” but would not go into details. Aishanna was heavily intoxicated and could not stand without assistance.
• Mark Richard Leroux, 50, of North Pole, was charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault Sept. 21 after a woman reported he placed her in fear during an argument. The woman told Alaska State Troopers that Leroux had broken her arm last year and punched her in the face last week. The woman had a swollen cheek and eye, according to charging documents. Leroux told troopers he didn’t know how the woman’s face became bruised and denied hitting her or breaking her arm in the past.
• Kyle Wayne Duhon, 22, of North Pole, was charged with third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief Sept. 30 for allegedly assaulting his wife two times between Aug. 24 and Sept. 29. According to charging documents, Duhon grabbed the woman, threw her on a bed and punched a wall during one incident. The woman showed Alaska State Troopers video of a second incident in which Duhon can be seen arguing with the woman while waving a handgun around. The woman said she could not get out of the house because Duhon was blocking the door and she was afraid he would shoot her.
• Walter Sanborn Whitehorn Jr., 52, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault Sept. 29 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report he had assaulted his daughter the day before. The woman spoke to troopers on the phone and said Sanborn punched her in the chest with both of his fists during an argument. Sanborn initially denied punching his daughter but eventually admitted to pushing her. The woman had bruises covering her upper chest, according to charging documents.
Vehicle theft
Christopher Micaa Vaughn, 20, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony first-degree vehicle theft Sept. 20 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a stolen Subaru. The owner told troopers she left the vehicle unlocked with the keys inside. The next day, Vaughn contacted his probation officer and admitted to taking the vehicle, according to charging documents.