The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Multiple charges
• Bradley Shawn Carroll, 30, of Dot Lake, was charged with driving under the influence, refusing to take a breath-alcohol test, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminally negligent burning and violating conditions of release Sept. 20 after Carroll’s girlfriend reported he was burning all of their things at their house in Tok. Alaska State Troopers responded at 12:53 a.m. and heard screaming coming from the house. The remains of a Stihl chainsaw and a bicyle could be seen in a large fire in the backyard, according to charging documents. Carroll appeared intoxicated and was detained. The woman told troopers Carroll had been gone since 4 a.m. the day before and returned home at about 11 p.m. Carroll began yelling and throwing things inside the house and went outside and started the fire. Carroll then drove the woman’s car into the backyard and hit their 6-wheeler in the process. The car had damage to the driver’s side headlight and front bumper. A half-empty bottle of vodka was found on the passenger seat. Carroll told troopers he had a right to burn the items and also admitted he “pushed the 6-wheeler with the car.” Carroll became extremely agitated after that and would not answer any questions coherently, according to the charges. Carroll failed field sobriety tests and declined to take a breath-alcohol test.
• Dale Arthur Wilder, 25, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony failure to stop at the direction of a peace officer, driving with a suspended license and improper us of registration Sept. 21 after Alaska State Troopers tried to stop him on Plack Road for driving a Chevrolet Tahoe without front or rear license plates. Wilder turned down Dawson Road and fled at a high rate of speed, according to charging documents. Wilder tried to turn onto Dawson Road, collided with a row of mailboxes, went into a ditch and spun out of control before coming to rest in trees along the shoulder of Mars Avenue. Wilder exited the Tahoe and immediately began yelling apologies and explaining he ran because he didn’t have a license, according to the charges. Wilder was arrested and remanded to Fairbanks Correctional Center.
• Lorinda Elaine Combs, 25, of Fairbanks, and Daniel Dean Bishop, 47, of Fairbanks, were each charged with two counts of felony third-degree weapons misconduct and one count of misdemeanor fifth-degree weapons misconduct Sept. 21. According to charging documents, Alaska State Troopers stopped Bishop on the Mitchell Expressway because he did not have working taillights. When asked if they had any guns in the vehicle, both Bishop and his passenger, Combs, said they did not. A records check showed Bishop had previously been convicted of first-degree burglary, second-degree escape and first-degree vehicle theft and was currently on felony probation. Troopers searched the car at the request of the Bishop’s probation officer and found a loaded revolver inside a backpack. Bishop told troopers the only items belonging to Combs were her keys and her phone, but Combs claimed ownership of the backpack after troopers found the gun inside of it. Combs told troopers she found the gun on the ground across from the Alaska Motor Inn on 4th Avenue, and knew she wasn’t supposed to have it because she is a convicted felon. The make, model, serial number and most of the finish had been removed from the revolver by mechanical means, according to charging documents.