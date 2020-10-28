The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
DUI
• Jason Anthony Gutierrez, 38, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence Oct. 17. According to charging documents, Fairbanks police responded at 5 a.m. to a Kennicott Avenue home for a report of a verbal disturbance. They contacted Gutierrez and a woman and issued disorderly conduct warnings to both. Police responded to the same home at 7:42 a.m. after the caller said Gutierrez and the woman were still on scene and he was afraid of them. Police found Gutierrez and the woman asleep in a car in front of the man’s home. Both smelled strongly of alcohol and appeared to be intoxicated. They agreed to call a cab and go to Gutierrez’s house. Police parked around a corner to sure they didn’t drive. A short time later, police saw the car driving on Lathrop Street. Police stopped the car and Gutierrez agreed to perform field sobriety tests, which he failed. Gutierrez registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.166.
• Mallory Jayne Stephan, 21, no address given, was charged with driving under the influence Oct. 17 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report that an intoxicated woman drove her Honda Elantra into a ditch. Troopers contacted Stephan at the scene and she admitted to driving and to being highly intoxicated. Stephan’s speech was incoherent and she could not stand or walk without assistance, according to charging documents. Stephan registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.345.
Multiple charges
• Daniel Elisha Teasdale, 39, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony third-degree weapons misconduct, driving with a revoked license and violating conditions of release Oct. 15. According to charging documents, a man called Alaska State Troopers to report his girlfriend threatened to burn his house down, broke a window and fled in a maroon Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. Troopers spotted the truck while responding to the man’s house. A records check showed the truck’s license plate belonged to a black Nissan Sentra. Troopers stopped the truck and spoke to the driver, Teasdale. Teasdale had a loaded 9 mm Century Arms pistol next to the driver’s seat. A records check showed Teasdale had a revoked license, was a convicted felon and had an active arrest warrant.
• Rafael Dasan Martin, 19, of Delta Junction, was charged with resisting arrest, second-degree harming a police dog and two counts of fourth-degree assault Oct. 11. According to charging documents, Martin knocked on the door of a Richardson Highway home and the homeowner let him inside even though he did not know him. Martin was acting strangely and told the man he did not know his name or how he got there. The man called troopers and stayed on the phone with them until they arrived. Martin was sitting on the man’s couch and his pupils were dilated to approximately 10 mm, according to charging documents. After troopers offered to give Martin a ride somewhere, he got up, went outside and tried to get in the driver’s seat of the trooper’s patrol vehicle. The trooper followed Martin as he tried to get in another vehicle on the property and in the trooper’s vehicle a second time. When told he was under arrest, Martin became combative and began to wrestle with the trooper. The trooper was able to get one handcuff on Martin’s wrist and the homeowner tried to secure Martin’s legs. The trooper called for backup and K9 Kimmik and his handler arrived. The trooper and the homeowner disengaged from Martin and K9 Kimmik was deployed. Martin hit K9 Kimmik in the muzzle with the handcuff on his wrist. K9 Kimmik was stunned but recovered quickly and “affected the apprehension” of Martin, according to the charges.