The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Emil Georgiev Hugny-Farr, 32, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault and two counts of violating conditions of release Oct. 13. According to charging documents, Hugny-Farr called 911 and said he hit his girlfriend in the face during an argument. The woman took the phone from Hugny-Farr and said he was lying about hitting her and was actually hitting himself in the head with a hammer. Fairbanks police responded to the couple’s Ellingson Street apartment and the woman told them Hugny-Farr became aggressive during an argument and began hitting himself with the hammer while shouting in her face. The woman said Hugny-Farr was in a very agitated mental state and had assaulted her in the past when he was in that condition.
• Michael Jamar Reynolds, 26, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault and interfering with a domestic violence report Oct. 14 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a 911 hangup call in the Glasgow Road area. Reynolds, a woman and a child were leaving the apartment when troopers arrived, according to charging documents. The woman told troopers that Reynolds knocked on her door at 3 a.m. and asked to be let in. The woman said she and Reynolds argued and he pushed her to the ground. She called 911 and Reynolds took her phone away and turned it off.
Weapons
Jesse Donald Cartier, 28, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony third-degree weapons misconduct Oct. 14 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a running pickup truck parked at a vacant Thomas Street home. Troopers found Cartier asleep in the driver’s seat with drug paraphernalia on his lap. Troopers woke Cartier and asked him to turn off the truck. Trooper saw that Reynolds had a handgun in a holster on his left ribcage and asked him to drop the keys and get out of the truck slowly. A records check showed that Cartier was on felony probation for a January 2020 felony burglary charged and not allowed to possess a firearm, according to charging documents.