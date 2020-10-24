The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Multiple charges
Justin Tyler Ziminsky, 32, of Fairbanks, was charged with two counts of third-degree assault, driving under the influence and fourth-degree criminal mischief Oct. 14. According to charging documents, a woman called 911 at 2:17 a.m. to report a vehicle had repeatedly rammed her truck from behind while she was driving on Chena Ridge Road. Alaska State Troopers responded and stopped Ziminsky near the Chena Pump Road boat launch. Ziminsky refused to comply with commands to exit his vehicle and repeatedly yelled expletives at troopers. Ziminsky’s female passenger complied with troopers and was sobbing as she moved quickly away from the vehicle. She told troopers that she and Ziminsky had been on a first date at the Red Fox bar and had been drinking. Ziminsky was supposed to drive her to her home in downtown Fairbanks but turned the opposite direction and began driving up Chena Ridge Road instead. She asked him what he was doing and Ziminsky told her he wanted to talk. A short distance later, Ziminsky “flipped,” became “super aggressive” and began ramming the rear end of the truck ahead of him while yelling that he was going to kill everyone in it. HIs date began crying and pleaded with Ziminsky to stop because there might be children in the truck. Ziminsky said he didn’t care and they were all going to die tonight, according to the charges. The driver of the truck later told troopers that she feared for her life during the incident.
Ziminsky continued to refuse to comply with verbal commands and troopers eventually approached his vehicle and took him into custody. Ziminsky told troopers he and his date left the bar and were “driving down the street” when someone “brake checked” him and caused a “problem,” according to the charges. The front of Ziminsky’s vehicle was damaged, the metal bumper was bent and a headlight was broken. The rear bumper of the other driver’s truck was broken as well. Ziminsky failed one of three field sobriety tests and was not asked to perform the balance tests because of his aggressive behavior toward troopers. Ziminsky registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.239 and told a trooper, “Dude, I’m so drunk.”