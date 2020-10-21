The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Vehicle theft
Justin Michael Vantell, 28, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony first-degree vehicle theft Oct. 12 for allegedly stealing his friend’s Mazda 3. According to charging documents, the man called Alaska State Troopers and said Vantell asked him if he could take a shower at his home and eat some food. The man said he went to the bathroom around midnight and discovered his car keys and car were missing. The man messaged Vantell via Facebook numerous times and asked him to bring the car back. Vantell eventually messaged the man back and said he ran out of gas. The two men exchanged several messages after that until Vantell stopped replying for a period of about five hours. The man gave troopers Vantell’s location and Vantell eventually messaged the man and asked him why police were surrounding the trailer he was at, according to charging documents. Vantell was arrested after refusing to leave the residence for several hours.