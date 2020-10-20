The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
Scott Wayne Andrews, 48, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault Oct. 9 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a physical disturbance at a Farmers Loop apartment. Troopers found a woman on the floor with a bloody lip, a black eye and a swollen face. There was fresh broken glass on the floor and multiple wooden chairs had been broken or overturned, according to charging documents. The woman told troopers she injured herself by falling over a chair. A witness said Andrews punched the woman multiple times. Andrews told troopers he threw multiple items around the apartment because he was frustrated that he couldn’t find his keys. Andrews denied hitting the woman and said she already had a black eye when she showed up at the apartment.
Drugs
• Lourinza Jordan Jr., 35, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony third-degree drugs misconduct Oct. 1. According to charging documents, Jordan called Alaska State Trooper dispatch multiple times to report he was on drugs and needed a ride somewhere because there were people outside who were not supposed to be there. Troopers responded to Jordan’s room at the 7 Gables Inn on Birch Lane. Jordan said he had used methamphetamine the day before, had not slept and would like a ride to the hospital to be checked out. Troopers found a Beretta 9 mm pistol on Jordan’s bed while waiting for him to retrieve his belongings before going to the hospital. The gun had one round in the chamber and six in the magazine, according to the charges. A records check showed that Jordan was a convicted felon in Georgia and not allowed to possess a firearm. Jordan was also on probation, pretrial supervision and conditions of release in Fairbanks for a May 14 DUI and drugs misconduct case and an Aug. 13 assault and criminal mischief case.
• Cheyenne Raelee Farrer-Fogarty, 25, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony fourth-degree drugs misconduct, misdemeanor fifth-degree drugs misconduct and three counts of violating conditions of release Oct. 8 after Fairbanks police responded to a report of a persons lumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle on 2nd Avenue. Farrer-Fogarty was unconscious and had a tourniquet on her right arm, a lighter in her right hand and a piece of tinfoil with brown residue in her left hand when police arrived, according to charging documents. When awakened, Farrer-Fogarty admitted she’d been using heroin. A records check showed Farrer-Fogarty was on conditions of release for four separate 2019 cases: drugs misconduct, third-degree theft, fourth-degree theft and failure to return a rental vehicle.