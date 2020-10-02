The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
DUI
Thomas Frederick Oates, 32, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony driving under the influence Sept. 21 after Fairbanks police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. A woman told police Oates had been been drinking at her home the night before and she woke up to find her truck was missing. The woman said she believed Oates stole her truck because his own vehicle has an ignition interlock device installed on it. A witness confirmed that Oates called him while driving and admitted he took the woman's truck, according to charging documents. Police located Oates through his GPS ankle monitor and found him sitting in the stolen truck. Oates failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.122.
Multiple charges
• Steven Lee Walker, 38, of Delta Junction, was charged with felony second-degree weapons misconduct and misdemeanor fourth-degree assault Sept. 20 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a possible shooting at Spriggs Road in Delta Junction. According to charging documents, Walker fired a rifle inside his home after an argument. Walker's wife hit her head on while taking the gun from him and sustained a 1-inch laceration on her eyebrow.
• Kelly Terryn Burtis, 31, of North Pole, was charged with fourth-degree assault and reckless endangerment Sept. 20 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a domestic disturbance. Troopers found Burtis and her boyfriend walking on opposite sides of Airport Road near Pike's Waterfront Lodge. Burtis' boyfriend said they got in an argument and she tried to push him into traffic near the Parks Highway offramp. The man said Burtis then jumped on him and tried to bite him, according to charging documents. Burtis admitted to arguing with the man but denied trying to push him into traffic or bite him.