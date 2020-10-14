The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
DUI
Kelly Dee Shelley, 57, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence, refusing to take a breath-alcohol test and driving with a revoked license Sept. 29 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a vehicle driving 5 mph and swerving in its lane before parking at a Gold Rush Estates home. Troopers contacted Shelley at the home and she admitted to driving to the University Avenue transfer site and back. Shelley failed two of three field sobriety tests and exhibited signs of drug use, such as eyelid and body tremors. Shelly rated her level of impairment as an eight on a scale of zero to 10, but said it was because she was sick and tired, according to charging documents. Samples of Shelly’s blood were taken for further testing.
Multiple charges
• Sterling Gavis Von Thomas, 25, of Fairbanks, was charged with two counts of felony third-degree assault and one count of misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal mischief Oct. 5 after Fairbanks police responded to a mental disorder report. According to charging documents, Thomas’ mother said he broke down her locked bedroom door and pulled a knife on her but backed down after her large dog intervened. Thomas then threatened to break into a gun safe and shoot his mother and grandmother. Thomas dropped his knife, left the room and came back with another knife, according to the charges. Police talked to Thomas through a bedroom window and he agreed to come out unarmed. Thomas was agitated, screaming and making verbal threats after he was detained by police.
• Dereck Anthony Wayne Peter, 27, of Fairbanks, was charged with violating a protective order and fifth-degree drugs misconduct Oct. 11 after Alaska State Troopers responded that he was pounding on a woman’s door in North Pole. The woman said she had a protective order against Peter and he was not supposed to be at her home. Troopers found blood around the door handle and both the caller and another woman in the home said they were afraid Peter would have hurt them if he had gained entry, according to charging documents. Troopers arrested Peter at his home, which is within sight of the woman’s home. After Peter was remanded to Fairbanks Correctional troopers searched the patrol car and found a small bag of methamphetamine in the back seat.