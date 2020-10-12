The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Robert L. McCann, 70, of Anchorage, was charged with felony third-degree assault and misdemeanor fourth-degree assault Oct. 2 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report he pulled a knife on a man near the Golden North Motel on Old Airport Way. McCann walked away after the man pulled out a pistol, according to charging documents. The man followed McCann in his vehicle and directed troopers to his location. When contacted by a trooper, McCann kept walking and then tried to punch him. The trooper tackled McCann to the ground and handcuffed him. The trooper searched McCann and found a large buck knife and a small pocket knife in his pockets. McCann told troopers he pulled a knife on the man because he thought he stole his sleeping bag. McCann repeatedly told troopers he had keys to time machines in the area, according to the charges.
• James McKnight, 55, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault Oct. 2 after Alaska State Troopers responded to report that he hit his wife in the face. McKnight told troopers he and his wife argued because he told her to be quiet while he was watching a TV show. McKnight denied hitting the woman and said she scratched him. McKnight had no visible injuries and a records check showed he had a previous assault charge, according to charging documents.
• Aiyana Reyhan Diaz, 24, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault Sept. 30 after Fairbanks police responded to an assault at Golden Heart Park. Diaz was highly intoxicated, acting aggressively and shouting. Diaz’s alleged victim had a cut on her leg and clumps of hair had been pulled out of her head, according to charging documents.
DUI
Natasha V. Malyk, 25, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence and refusing to take a breath-alcohol test Sept. 29 after Alaska State Troopers stopped her on the Richardson Highway for crossing the center line multiple times. Malyk smelled like alcohol but denied drinking, according to charging documents. Malyk failed field sobriety tests and declined to take a breath test. A sample of her blood was taken for further testing.
Multiple charges
Tiffany Mary Jane Herbert, 47, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence, felony third- and fourth-degree drugs misconduct, making a false report and five counts of violating conditions of release Oct. 2 after Fairbanks police responded to a report of a possibly intoxicated driver at Fred Meyer on Airport Way. Herbert gave police a different first name and appeared to be “on the nod,” with constricted pupils, stuttering speech and poor balance and dexterity. Herbert denied drinking alcohol and said she was just tired, according to charging documents. Herbert failed field sobriety tests and admitted to using heroin approximately eight hours earlier. A search of her car yielded two scales, two small bags of methamphetamine and one small bag of heroin. Herbert told police the heroin was for personal use and the meth was for “social use,” implying she meant to sell the meth, according to the charges. A records check showed Herbert had three outstanding no bail warrants for probation violations.