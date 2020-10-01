The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
DUI
• Dasani Khalik Washington, 20, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence and violating conditions of release Sept. 17 after Alaska State Troopers stopped him for swerving on Chena Pump Road after leaving a bonfire at the boat launch. A records check showed Washington’s driver’s license was revoked for a June DUI and failure to stop charge. Washington told troopers he knew his license was revoked and he was driving because his friend was too drunk to drive. Washington failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.130, according to charging documents.
• Gregory Loughridge, 38, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence Sept. 15 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of an intoxicated driver in a Ford Escape. Loughridge crossed the fogline multiple times as Troopers followed him from Geist Road to a University of Alaska Fairbanks parking lot. Loughridge failed one of three field sobriety tests and could not complete the two remaining balance tests, according to charging documents. Loughridge registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.159.
• David Clay Tidwell, Jr., 29, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence Sept. 16 after Alaska State Troopers stopped him for speeding on Peger Road. Tidwell admitted to drinking two beers about 11/2 hours before driving, according to charging documents. Tidwell failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.186.