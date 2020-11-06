The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Harry Robert Douglas, 57, of Two Rivers, was charged with fourth-degree assault Oct. 24 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a domestic assault report. According to charging documents, Douglas punched a woman in the face during an argument.
• Robert S. Peter, 43, of Fort Yukon, was charged with fourth-degree assault Oct. 23 for allegedly hitting a man and slamming him to the floor at a Fort Yukon home.
Criminal mischief
Levon Daniel Gilbert, 31, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony third-degree criminal mischief Oct. 24 after his wife reported he was sending her text messages saying he was breaking items in their house. Troopers responded to the house and saw a china cabinet, broken glass and several pieces of broken furniture on the porch and in the yard. Gilbert was inside the home and refused to come to the door, according to charging documents. Troopers spoke to Gilbert through a window and he said he was the sole owner of everything in the home and he could break things if he wanted to. Gilbert exited the home and was arrested after troopers obtained a search warrant. The damage to the china cabinet was estimated at more than $1,100, according to the charges.
Multiple charges
Andrew Stanley Jonas, 30, of Fort Yukon, was charged with fourth-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief Oct. 24. According to charging documents, Jonas caused a disturbance at a woman’s home and she asked Fort Yukon police to remove him. Jonas was arrested two days later after he returned to the same home and caused another disturbance. While in a holding cell at the Fort Yukon jail, Jonas repeatedly flushed the toilet until it flooded the cell and damaged the floor, according to the charges.