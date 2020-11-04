The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Shawn Eliot Dewilde, 33, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault Oct. 18 for allegedly pushing a woman in the chest during an argument, according to charging documents.
• Ahdalah Panikak Williamson, 36, of Anaktuvuk Pass, was charged with fourth-degree assault Oct. 22 for allegedly hitting a man in a hotel room and following him after he left to get away from her. A State Park ranger contacted the couple on Dale Road and saw Williamson slapping the man. Williamson denied hitting the man and denied seeing the ranger, according to charging documents. Williamson hit a correctional officer while being booked into Fairbanks Correctional Center.
• Ryan Gordon Tutrone, 27, of North Pole, was charged with fourth-degree assault Oct. 23 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a domestic disturbance report. A woman told troopers that Tutrone grabbed a knife during an argument and later wrapped his arm around her neck to keep her from leaving. Tutrone then started cutting his face and thumb with the knife, according to charging documents.
Multiple charges
• Trent Keith Jonathan, 30, of Tanacross, was charged with driving under the influence, refusing to take a breath-alcohol test, fourth-degree weapons misconduct and resisting arrest Oct. 18 after University of Alaska Fairbanks police stopped him for speeding at the intersection of Chena Pump Road and Chena Ridge Road. Jonathan smelled like alcohol, declined to perform field sobriety tests and refused to take a breath-alcohol test or let police look at his eyes, according to charging documents. When told he was under arrest, Jonathan refused to exit his vehicle and had to be removed by force. A search of his vehicle yielded a loaded 30-30 rifle, and unloaded pump shotgun, one full bottle of rum, one half-consumed bottle of rum, an unopened six pack of White Claw Hard Seltzer, a can of Budweiser Clamato, three pre-rolled joints, a bag of marijuana buds, a marijuana grinder, a marijuana dab kit, according to the charges.
• Timmy Lee Barnett Jr., 28, of North Pole, was charged with fourth-degree assault and fifth-degree criminal mischief Oct. 22 after he called 911 and said his girlfriend cut him on the head. Alaska State Troopers responded and spoke to Barnett outside his house. Barnett had a small cut on his head, smelled like alcohol and gave conflicting information about how he was injured. Barnett admitted he got on top of the woman and used force to take her vehicle keys from her. The woman told troopers she was pregnant with Barnett’s child and they had argued over social media messages he sent to someone else. The woman’s wrist was swollen and scratched and she had a lump on her forehead, according to charging documents.