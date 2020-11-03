The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
Jeanette Lynn Wade, 42, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony third-degree assault Oct. 18 after she called Alaska State Troopers and said her sister threatened her with a baton and may have pointed a gun at her. Responding troopers found Wade sitting in her vehicle across the road from her sister’s house. Wade’s sister told troopers that Wade and she argued via text message and Wade showed up at her house with an aluminum baseball bat. A witness confirmed that Wade charged the woman with the bat, according to charging documents.
Multiple charges
• Jada Brittany Arnold, 19, of Anchorage, was charged with felony third-degree assault, misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and fifth-degree criminal mischief Oct. 18 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report she was breaking things inside of her mother’s home. Arnold’s mother had a fresh bruise under her eye and a window at the front of the house had been broken, according to charging documents. She said she confronted Arnold after her 13-year-old daughter told her that Arnold hit her with a flashlight. Arnold and her mother exchanged blows until they were eventually separated from each other.
• Nunzio Dacquisto III, 42, of Fairbanks, was charged with second-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief, both felonies, Oct. 17 after Fairbanks police responded at 6:58 a.m. to a commercial burglary alarm at an Airport Way business. The owner of the business responded before police arrived and got in a physical conflict with the suspect, later identified as Dacquisto. Police contacted both men in the parking lot, detained Dacquisto and had his injuries assessed. Dacquisto seemed to be in a state of crisis and did not make much sense, according to charging documents. Police found a ladder smashed through a garage window from outside the building, and vehicles inside the garage had been rummaged through. Blood found on the vehicles was determined to have come from cuts on Dacquisto. The business owner said he responded to the alarm and found Dacquisto throwing things out of the vehicles. Dacquisto also removed two radios from a tour bus.