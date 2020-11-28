The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Devin Raymond Alvin Penn, 20, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony third-degree assault and fourth- and fifth-degree weapons misconduct Nov. 7 after Fairbanks police responded to a report of a person in a car pointing a gun at a pedestrian on Cowles Street. Police stopped the vehicle on 23rd Avenue and contacted Penn in the passenger seat. Penn had a Taurus .40 caliber pistol in his jacket pocket and appeared to be intoxicated, according to charging documents. The pedestrian later identified Penn as the person who pointed a gun at him.
• Kasey Edell Cryer, 37, of Fairbanks, was charged with two counts of felony third-degree assault and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct Nov. 6 after his mother reported a physical disturbance. Cryer’s mother told Alaska State Troopers that she had been asleep and woke up to find Cryer on top of her with one hand on her throat. The woman kicked him and slapped him in the head to defend herself, according to charging documents. Cryer grabbed her pinky and twisted it, causing her to feel pain she rated as the worst she’d ever felt. Cryer behaved aggressively while talking to troopers, tried to enter the house after being told not to, and resisted efforts to detain him.
• Laura Christina Ozenna, 27, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault Nov. 7 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a disturbance between her and a man at a cabin on Berton Road. Troopers found Ozenna walking on the Parks Highway half a mile from her cabin, according to charging documents. The man was contacted at a neighbor’s cabin and told troopers Ozenna became violent while they were drinking together. Ozenna punched the man several times in the face and kicked him in the face over three dozen times, according to the man’s statement. Troopers asked if he really meant that Ozenna kicked him 36 times and the man replied that she had. The man also said Ozenna kicked him in the testicles and scratched the back of his neck. Two witnesses said Ozenna became physically violent while drinking and hit the man during an argument.
DUI
• Jacqueline Lee Lundberg, 22, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence Nov. 5 after Alaska State Troopers stopped her for running as stop sign and and failing to signal a turn near the Red Fox Bar & Grill. Lundberg failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.141, according to charging documents.
• Samuel Beckel Willard, 18, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence Nov. 5 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch on Roland Road. Willard smelled like marijuana and admitted to smoking “$80 worth, like a quarter ounce” of marijuana before driving. Willard said he drove off the road because he got distracted while looking for a song to play on his cell phone, according to charging documents. Willard failed field sobriety tests and nearly fell over multiple times. He registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.000 and a blood sample was taken for further testing.
• Mark Allen Atwood, 62, no address given, was charged with driving under the influence and driving with a revoked license Nov. 6 after Alaska State Troopers stopped him for failing to signal a turn on Bluebell Street. Atwood smelled like alcohol, appeared intoxicated and admitted to drinking three shots of vodka about an hour earlier, according to charging documents. Atwood failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.135. A records check showed Atwood had a prior felony DUI conviction and his license was revoked.