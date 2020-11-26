The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
Ethan Alton Hudson, 24, of North Pole, was charged with fourth-degree assault Nov. 8 for allegedly fighting with his father at the Liquor Well parking Lot on Badger Road. According to charging documents, both men were intoxicated at the time and the fight was captured by the store’s surveillance cameras. Hudson’s father, Roger Hudson, was arrested and charged with DUI, as reported in the Nov. 23 News-Miner Public Safety Report.
DUI
• Kenneth Ray Brannum Jr., 26, of Fort Wainwright, was charged with driving under the influence Nov. 8 after Fairbanks police contacted him in a Ford Fiesta facing eastbound in a westbound lane on Airport Road. Evidence showed the Fiesta hit a snow bank while traveling west and ended up facing the wrong direction. Brannum told police he hit the snowbank while texting and driving. Brannum appeared intoxicated and said he drank two shots of “light liquor” at the Spur bar. Brannum failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.175, according to charging documents.
• Devlin Thomas Mekiana, 23, of Anaktuvuk Pass, was charged with driving under the influence Nov. 4 after he became stuck in a ditch at Birch Lane and Fairbanks Street. According to charging documents, Mekiana failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.137.
• Anthony Lawrence Flanagan-Bois, 35, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence Nov. 5 after Alaska State Troopers stopped him for driving erratically in the area of College Road and University Avenue. When told why he was stopped, Bois immediately told troopers “had a few drinks and shouldn’t be driving,” according to charging documents. Bois failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.200.
Theft
David Wayne Felix, 44, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony second-degree theft and misdemeanor fifth-degree drugs misconduct Nov. 8. According to charging documents, Felix and another man were taking catalytic converters from vehicles parked at a Gaffney Road gas station and auto repair shop. Fairbanks police arrested Felix and found almost a gram of methamphetamine in his pocket. Aaron Gross, 38, of Fairbanks, was arrested and charged with second-degree theft, as reported in the Nov. 23 News-Miner Public Safety Report.