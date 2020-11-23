The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
DUI
• Roger Scott Hudson, 53, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence Nov. 8 after an Alaska State Trooper saw two men fighting near a white truck at a Badger Road convenience store. The men smelled like alcohol, appeared intoxicated and had trouble understanding questions. Both men claimed the other had been driving the truck. Hudson became hostile and was detained, according to charging documents. A search revealed Hudson had two Fireball whiskey shooters and the truck keys in his pocket. Video surveillance footage from the convenience store showed Hudson driving into the parking lot, arguing with and fighting the other man. A search of the truck yielded four empty 12-ounce beer cans, a 10-pack of Fireball whiskey shooters with three remaining, an 18-pack of Coors Light and a six-pack of Alaskan Hard Cider. Hudson registered a breath alcohol content of 0.160.
• Dylan Glenn Dale Eilers, 26, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence Nov. 8 after University of Alaska police stopped him for driving the wrong direction in the eastbound lane of College Road. Eilers smelled strongly of alcohol and appeared intoxicated but denied drinking, according to charging documents. Eilers had trouble maintaining his balance and was unable to complete field sobriety tests. Eilers had five empty vodka and whiskey shooter bottles and a marijuana vape cartridge in his possession. Eilers registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.325.
Theft
Aaron Richard Gross, 38, was charged with felony second-degree theft, making a false report and four counts of violating conditions of release Nov. 8. after Fairbanks police responded to a report of two men trying to take tires and other items off of vehicles parked at Simard’s Automotive on Gafney Road. Gross gave police a false last name and was identified by an officer who recognized him from previous contacts. A records check showed Gross had an outstanding $5,000 warrant and was on conditions of release for four separate court cases, according to charging documents. Police found two catalytic converters and multiple tools in his backpack after Gross gave them permission to look inside. One of the vehicles was missing a catalytic converter and a second vehicle’s catalytic converter was partially removed. The man with Gross had a saw and jack-lift in his bag. He told police that he crawled under vehicles to locate the catalytic converters and Gross used his tools to cut them out.