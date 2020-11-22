The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Cameron Christopher Holtan, 31, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault Nov. 3. According to charging documents, Holtan’s girlfriend told Alaska State Troopers he got in her face during an argument over cigarettes. The woman said she called 911 because she was afraid Holtan was going to assault her.
• Benjamin Slayton Nodler, 31, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony third-degree assault Nov. 8 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a disturbance at an Army Drive apartment. Troopers found Nodler sitting outside with scratches all over his face and neck, according to charging documents. Nodler said he fell down an ice-covered stairway while walking his dog. Nodler’s girlfriend was inside the apartment and had a split lip, dried blood on her mouth and red, swollen cheeks. The woman said she and Nodler argued and she injured herself by falling in a doorway. Her uncle told troopers that Nodler held her down on a bed and punched her multiple times on her head and face. A records check showed Nodler had two prior domestic assault convictions, according to the charges.
DUI
Henry David Kokrine Jr., 63, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence Nov. 8 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a possibly intoxicated driver on Crestline Drive. Kokrine smelled strongly of alcohol, failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.120, according to charging documents.
Multiple charges
• Cecelia Ann Solomon, 55, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief Nov. 3. According to charging documents, Solomon entered her ex-boyfriend’s apartment and became upset when she saw a woman there with him. Solomon hit the man in the face, ripped his shirt and tried to kick the woman. Solomon rammed the man’s car as she was leaving and damaged the rear bumper. Fairbanks police stopped Solomon as she was driving. Solomon admitted to going to the man’s apartment but denied ramming his car, according to the charges.
• Katherine Annamarie Larson, 47, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and two counts of fourth-degree assault Nov. 3 after Fairbanks police responded to a disturbance at a Kodiak Street home. According to charging documents, police smelled pepper spray inside the residence and spoke to a man who said Larson left before they got there. Larson was found hiding underneath a bed inside one of the bedrooms. The man told them he lived there with Larson and her boyfriend and had heard them arguing. The man said Larson broke furniture and other items with a wooden rod and punched him in the head when he started recording video of her actions. Larson’s boyfriend told police she threw things at him and kicked him during an argument so he sprayed her with bear spray, according to the charges.
• William Joseph Herning was charged with two counts of third-degree arson, fourth-degree theft and one count of committing a fraudulent insurance act Nov. 3 for two incidents in July. According to charging documents, Herning took the property of another and intentionally damaged a motor vehicle by starting a fire or explosion on July 24. The vehicle belonged to another person and was on private property. Herning allegedly gave false, incomplete or misleading information to an insurer on July 26.