The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Barry James Strickland, 57, of North Pole, was charged with fourth-degree assault Nov. 3 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report that he was in a physical altercation with his son. According to charging documents, the caller said the fight started after Strickland choked the family cat. Strickland told troopers the cat had been bothering him so he picked it up by the scruff of its neck and put it outside. Strickland said his son “mouthed off” to him and he responded by inviting his son to fight him. Strickland characterized the fight as a “little scuffle” and said he wasn’t afraid at any point. Strickland’s son told troopers he woke up and heard his father “choking the (expletive)” out of the cat and ran out to see Strickland violently shaking the animal. He yelled at Strickland to stop and asked him if he’d like to get a beating “like the cat just did,” according to the charges. Another person in the house told troopers he awoke to the sound of the cat being “gutted” and found Strickland and his son grappling on the couch.
• Montoya Morry, 18, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault Nov. 3 after Fairbanks police responded to a domestic disturbance at the Candlewood Suites hotel. Morry’s mother told police she was sleeping in her hotel room and awoke to Morry punching her in the head. The woman said Morry had been staying in her room but she had asked her to leave earlier that night because Morry had been drinking alcohol. The woman was visibly upset and the right side of her head was red and swollen, according to charging documents.