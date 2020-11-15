The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Herman Kilbourne George, 56, of Anaktuvuk Pass, was charged with fourth-degree assault Oct. 29 after Fairbanks police responded to a report of an assault at the WalMart parking lot. According to charging documents, a witness said George elbowed a woman in the head, punched her in the eye and yelled at her as he pushed her toward a bus stop. Police contacted George near the scene and remanded him to Fairbanks Correctional Center.
• Viliamu Toumoua, 34, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault and violating conditions of release Oct. 30 after Fairbanks police responded to a domestic disturbance at a 21st Avenue home. According to charging documents, Toumoua headbutted a woman during an argument. Toumoua told police he and woman had been drinking most of the day. A records check showed Toumoua was on conditions of release for a Jan. 29 assault and criminal mischief case and was not allowed to drink alcohol.
• Jene Marie Ely, 27, of North Pole, was charged with fourth-degree assault Oct. 30 after North Pole police responded to a physical disturbance outside the North Pole McDonald’s restaurant. A witness said a woman, later identified as Ely, hit a small child on the head with an ice scraper during a verbal argument. Police contacted Ely and a 7-year-old child in a Chrysler PT Cruiser in the restaurant parking lot. Ely said she argued with the child because she was “having a bad week.” She initially denied the witness’s allegations but later admitted she became angry during the argument and picked up the ice scraper. Ely said she hit the child with it by accident and she didnt’ know what she was doing, according to charging documents.
DUI
Michael Daniel Ahern, 20, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence and driving with a revoked license Oct. 30 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a motor vehicle rollover at Farmers Loop Road and Army Road. Ahern smelled like alcohol, had poor balance and told troopers he’d been drinking and wanted to go to jail. Ahern failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.214. A records check showed Ahern had been convicted of DUI and minor consuming in September and his license was revoked, according to charging documents.
Terroristic threatening
Kalani Hemanuko ‘Omaluk Bordeaux, 30, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony second-degree terroristic threatening Oct. 30. According to charging documents, the safety officer at the Office of Children’s Services on Old Richardson Highway told Fairbanks police that Bordeaux had called the office multiple times and was making threats against OCS employees and the foster family that has custody of his children. The officer said Bordeaux was very upset because he’d been informed that morning that his visit with his children had been cancelled because they’d tested positive for COVID-19. Bordeaux told a staff member he wanted to speak to someone in charge, said “You better get a SWAT team to the house” and “I better get a call ASAP or I’m going to pick up my kids. It is going to get violent,” according to the charges. The OCS office was placed on lockdown and several police officers responded to Bordeaux’s home. He answered the door and immediately stated he was just frustrated and wasn’t going to do anything. Bordeaux began to close the door and an officer grabbed his wrist and told him he was under arrest. Bordeaux was arrested without further incident.