The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
DUI
• Ronald Jerome Gross Jr., 22, of Fort Wainwright, was charged with driving under the influence April 29 for an April 25 incident. According to charging documents, Fairbanks police stopped Gross on Airport Way for speeding and driving without his lights on after sunset. Gross smelled strongly of alcohol, failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.056. A sample of his blood was taken for further testing.
• Gasga Gil Hernandez, 20, of Fort Wainwright, was charged with driving under the influence April 26 after Fairbanks police stopped him for reportedly speeding on the Steese Highway near 10th Avenue. According to charging documents, Hernandez appeared intoxicated and was sweating profusely. Hernandez failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.155.
Multiple charges
• Daniel Scott Spence, 38, of North Pole, was charged with felony third-degree assault, three counts of misdemeanor fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest and first-degree criminal trespass April 26 for allegedly threatening a neighbor with a crowbar. According to charging documents, the neighbor said he, his girlfriend and her young child were leaving their house in his truck when Spence stepped out of the trees and approached with a crowbar. Spence yelled an expletive, threatened to kill the man and punched the driver’s side door. Spence raised the crowbar over his shoulder like a baseball bat and the man backed his truck away, called 911 and returned to his property. The man told troopers that Spence has been threatening to kill him and his family for about two years.
Spence was contacted at his home and put in a trooper vehicle. He jumped out of the vehicle and tried to flee but was detained after a brief struggle.
• Hugh Louis Kriska, 23, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence, making a false report and refusing to take a breath-alcohol test April 29 for an April 24 incident. According to charging documents, Alaska State Troopers stopped Kriska on the Mitchell Expressway for failing to use his turn signal and driving over the fog line. Kriska gave a false name, but troopers identified him by his tribal identification card. Kriska refused to perform field sobriety tests or give a breath sample.
Vehicle theft
Amanda Michelle Fish, 20, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony first-degree vehicle theft April 29 for a Jan. 30, 2019 incident. According to charging documents, Fish stole a red Jeep from her father’s property. Alaska State Troopers found the Jeep parked on Hendrik Street two weeks later and spoke to the man driving it. The man said he’d purchased the Jeep from Fish and had recently found out it was stolen. When questioned by troopers, Fish said she borrowed the Jeep after finding it at her father’s house. Fish’s father told troopers that Fish damaged the Jeep’s transmission and did not have permission to drive it.