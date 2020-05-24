The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Roylon Edwin Mark, 34, of Gakona, was charged with felony third-degree assault Tuesday after Alaska State Troopers responded to Tetlin for a report he threatened two men with a knife. According to charging documents, the first man told troopers he was walking down the street when Mark took a knife from his pocket and lunged at him while yelling that he was going to kill him. The second man said he had walked outside to smoke a cigarette and saw Mark threaten the first man and walk away after a brief scuffle. Mark approached the second man, yelled, cursed, took the knife from his pocket and tried to open it. The second man said he reached out and took the knife from Mark because he was “so drunk he couldn’t even open it,” according to the charges. When contacted by troopers, Mark said he drank two bottles of alcohol the night before and didn’t remember what happened but was sorry.
Fugitive from justice
Brady Alexander Jackson, 35, of Fairbanks, was charged Tuesday with being a fugitive from justice. According to charging documents, Jackson was arrested on a no-bail warrant for a property crime in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Multiple charges
• Elizabeth Alexandria Francis, 33, of Fairbanks, was charged with violating a protective order and first-degree criminal trespass Tuesday. According to charging documents, Francis entered a woman’s house despite a protective order barring her from contacting the woman or being within 500 feet of her home.
• George Christopher Frese, 43, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault, fifth-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct Tuesday after Fairbanks police responded to a report of a man vandalizing items near the Fairbanks North Star Borough building on Terminal Street. The caller reported the man, later identified as Frese, was tearing up wiring and instruments on top of an air monitoring station and had taken a fiberglass snow stick from the parking lot. Police contacted Frese on the Cushman Street Bridge. Frese was combative, fought with officers, brandished the snow stick at them and at one point had one of the officers backed up against the bridge railing, according to charging documents. The value of the snow stick was estimated at $15. Police did not receive an estimate for the damage to the air monitoring station.
• Nunzio DaQuisto III, 42, of Anchorage, was charged with disorderly conduct and five counts of violating conditions of release Tuesday after Fairbanks police responded to a report of a man causing a disturbance at the bus stop at the Medical Dental Arts Building on Lathrop Street. According to charging documents, DaQuisto threatened a man and challenged him to a fight. A records check showed DaQuisto was on conditions of release for five previous cases which included charges of felony assault, theft and criminal trespass.
• Billy Jerome Leathers, 33, of Wasilla, was charged with fourth-degree assault and disorderly conduct Saturday after Fairbanks police responded to a disturbance at the Alaska Motor Inn. According to charging documents, the motel manager called police at 3:32 a.m. to report Leathers was throwing things out of the window of a second floor apartment. The manager said he wanted to press charges because Leathers had already been issued a disorderly conduct warning by police an hour earlier for the same type of behavior. When officers arrived they heard loud banging noises and found shattered porcelain on the ground and in the street directly under Leathers’ apartment. Leathers’ girlfriend said that he punched her in the face after police left the apartment the first time, according to the charges.