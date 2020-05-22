The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
Duane Wolf, 27, of Tetlin, was charged with two counts of felony second-degree assault, one count of fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest Monday. According to charging documents, Alaska State Troopers responded to the Snowshoe Motel in Tok after getting a report that Wolf had kicked in the door of one of the rooms and was scaring his girlfriend and her son. The woman told troopers that she and Wolf had been drinking and started arguing so she called 911. She said Wolf had strangled her while she was sleeping that morning and had also tried to stop her from going to the Tok trooper post to get help. Troopers arrested Wolf for an outstanding no bail warrant and he tried to pull away and run back to the hotel room. Troopers took Wolf to the ground and had to drag him to the patrol car, according to the charges.
• Albert William Trimble Gilbert, 30, of Arctic Village, was charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault Tuesday after dispatch informed Alaska State Troopers that an eight-weeks pregnant Arctic Village woman was being transported to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for treatment. The woman told troopers that Gilbert woke her up by grabbing her hair and lifting her to a seated position. Gilbert punched the woman in the forehead, went outside to smoke a cigarette, came back inside and punched her in the head two more times. Gilbert kicked the woman off of the bed and told her he was going to kill her, according to charging documents. The woman left the home, went to the village clinic and waited for it to open.
Escape
Daryl T. Gray, 21, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony third-degree escape and violating conditions of release Tuesday after his GPS electronic monitoring ankle bracelet showed he left his house and went to multiple locations in Fairbanks without permission, according to charging documents.
Multiple charges
Joseph Paulo Frisone, 38, of North Pole, was charged with felony failure to stop and felony fourth-degree drugs misconduct Tuesday after fleeing from a traffic stop near Badger Road. Frisian drove his vehicle on a path through the woods and across Badger Road without stopping for oncoming traffic. Approximately four vehicles had to take evasive action to avoid a collision, according to charging documents. Frisone came to a stop on Ptarmigan Way, jumped out of the vehicle and ran into the woods. Troopers issued a Nixle public safety alert describing Frisone and received a tip that a man matching that description had been picked up by someone in a blue truck. Troopers stopped the truck on Woll Road and found Frisone in the passenger seat, sweating, dirty and covered with tree bark and debris. Frisone’s father was driving the truck and said his son called him for a ride. A pipe found during a search of Frisone tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the charges.